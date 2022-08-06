Close menu

South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: All Blacks fall to fifth defeat in last six Tests

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments35

South Africa
South Africa led from the eighth minute until the end of the game
South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby Championship
South Africa (10) 26
Tries: Arendse, Le Roux Cons: Pollard 2 Pens: Pollard 3 Drop-goal Pollard
New Zealand (3) 10
Tries: Frizell Cons: Mo'unga Pens: J Barrett

New Zealand fell to a fifth defeat in their last six Tests as they lost 26-10 against South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener in Nelspruit.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was later sent off, crossed for the first try.

Handre Pollard kicked the Springboks 19-3 ahead but Shannon Frizell reduced the deficit with a late try.

As the All Blacks pushed for another, substitute Willie le Roux scored with the penultimate play of the game and Pollard kicked the final conversion.

Further disappointment for the visitors follows a first home Test series defeat by Ireland last month.

Arendse's first international try was just reward as the world champions dominated the set-piece and breakdown from the start of the game, despite losing scrum-half Faf de Klerk to a first-minute head knock.

Pollard's 16 points inflicted further damage on the All Blacks as the hosts recorded their biggest win over their southern hemisphere rivals since 1928.

The only negative for the Boks was Arendse's sending off for a dangerous tackle in the air on 75 minutes.

But Frizell's late response could not dampen the party atmosphere at the Mbombela Stadium as Le Roux gathered a loose ball to scamper clear and register a second South African try.

New Zealand came into the game as underdogs but their third defeat in a row piles yet more pressure on head coach Ian Foster.

"Congratulations to South Africa, they were more clinical than us," Foster said. "They played their game well.

"Under pressure they went to the kicking game and that put us under a lot of pressure.

"For us, I actually thought it was a step up in performance from the last series. The line-out worked well, the maul defence was good and our overall defence was pretty solid.

"We perhaps just missed a little bit of timing in terms of our attack. We will have to go and look at that."

New Zealand conceded 11 penalties to the Boks' seven, and Foster added: "It felt like we weren't getting the rub of the green in the first 20 minutes and that put us behind a little bit.

"The third quarter was critical for us in terms of getting back into the game, but all the Springboks did was carry hard and get a few penalties. That is their game, which is a pressure game.

"You saw as the match unfolded the opportunities did start to come, there were just a couple of handling errors. I thought we made some strides [forward], but we have to prove that next week."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said: "The Springboks threw a hell of a lot at us, we did quite well to absorb it but it took a lot out of us. They kept applying pressure, especially at the breakdown, and that disrupted a lot of our flow.

"We're bitterly disappointed, it really hurts. We must get better at the breakdown and the contestables [in the air]. I can't ask any more of the team in terms of the belief and the effort. It is just small margins at this level."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 19:27

    What has happened to the AB" tight 5, used to command respect, great skills, now shunted around like mere mortals. Has the way the super 12 is played, more NBA than rugby, meant that the hard edge in the tight and set piece has been blunted. You can have the best backs in the world, which they have not, if stuffed up front then as we all know all hope is lost.

  • Comment posted by JBM, today at 19:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:24

    NZ do not shirk a challenge and will be ready for the WC next year

  • Comment posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:24

    Puts the test series against Ireland into perspective.

  • Comment posted by Ian Watts, today at 19:23

    "Pollard's 16 points from the tee" Were not 3 of them from a drop goal? I'll get my coat!i

  • Comment posted by robocop, today at 19:21

    Will be a very open rwc - still 13 months away - NZ will surely change coach - England are getting better and perform well in tournaments

    France I think favourites but Ireland SA England NZ Australia will all be competitive

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 19:19

    I'm a Bok supporter, and believe me, you doubt the All Blacks at your peril, I suspect poor management. They shall return, big time.!

  • Comment posted by jonhan, today at 19:19

    This is the first serious blip in New Zealand rugby since what, the big bang? Their only worry is it might take them longer to get out of it as they have so little experience of being in a tough period.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 19:23

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Since 1970, when they went on a run of only 2 wins in 8 games

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 19:19

    ...the refereeing is now fair, this is why the AB's won soo many games, too many tip tackles, etc, etc...

    • Reply posted by sd0001, today at 19:24

      sd0001 replied:
      WUM?

  • Comment posted by sd0001, today at 19:18

    Disappointing result for England. One more loss, which surely will happen, and Foster must be gone. And with it any chance of Scott Robertson taking over from Jones.

  • Comment posted by Mousepensky, today at 19:17

    Never Looked Like Contenders

  • Comment posted by Reef Break, today at 19:16

    Well done, SA. Completely dismantled ABs.

    But, as a neutral and at a time when rugby is under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, this match highlighted all that’s wrong with the game at the moment. Stop/start. Kick/chase. Scrum/maul. Ignore skills/attack/phase play. Empty bench. Repeat.

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 19:15

    As a New Zealander I have to say this is our weakest side I have seen in at least 30 years. Long gone are the days of Mccaw , Reid, Kano ,and Carter. Ireland showed the rest of the world in the last month or so the blue print to beat us. Not looking good at all and I think foster has to go now.

    • Reply posted by Reef Break, today at 19:18

      Reef Break replied:
      TBH, I think Eng did that (found the blueprint) in the RWC SF. ABs still haven’t worked out how to deal with aggressive/rush D when their skills are under pressure. Added to which, their set piece has crumbled.

  • Comment posted by Webb1, today at 19:15

    Makes Wales recent tour to S Africa look even better.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:19

      FrankMachin replied:
      It is more of an indication of where NZ are. Their performances against Ireland were the worst they have strung together in a very long time and are under a feckless head coach. If RSA put out a best available side in the second test it would have been 3 - 0. RSA had a lot of ball but regularly failed to take advantage of it same as they did against Wales

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 19:15

    Wow. Puts into perspective how well Wales did against this SA team in S Africa.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:21

      FrankMachin replied:
      NZ are currently very poor and in turmoil under a feckless coach. Wales should have lost 3 - 0 on their tour.

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 19:13

    SA, Ireland and France now the top contenders for the WC.

    ABs, Australia, Scotland and Wales will struggle to beat any of the top tier sides but still strong.

    Argentina might be the dark horses.

    Everyone else?

    Making up the numbers.

    • Reply posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 19:16

      Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      For “Scotland” read England B.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 19:13

    NZ lacking the onfield leadership we have come to expect. Not just the captain but key senior players.

    They seem to have one tactic and nobody on the field is clever enough to change how they play. A bit like England in the Jones era.

  • Comment posted by Shupi, today at 19:10

    Can’t recall ever seeing such a weak All Black side.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:22

      FrankMachin replied:
      The side is not weak, take a look at the head coach. They are underperforming and have been since the world cup but this match and the series against Ireland was truly woeful.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 19:09

    Haven't seen us beat the AB much in my lifetime but that was just about as clinical as you can get. Starting to wonder if they are experiencing more than just a blip, maybe the rest of the world have finally caught up. Really happy with the game and result.

    • Reply posted by lea and lance, today at 19:20

      lea and lance replied:
      You may be correct Tim about the rest if the world catching up.

      Be interesting to see what Messrs Muliaina, Kirwen and Wilson have you say tomorrow on the Breakdown a NZ tv rugby roundup programme on Sunday evenings. You can catch it on You Tube the following day. They seem to think that the All Blacks have a God given right to always win. They don't and need to accept there are better sides now

  • Comment posted by Matthew Iles, today at 19:08

    Just soooo pleased to see New Zealand lose again. Such an arrogant and cocky nation when it comes to rugby. They hardly fired a shot🤣🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured