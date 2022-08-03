Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Beckett has played her club rugby with Harlequins since 2019

Gloucester-Hartpury have signed England international Sarah Beckett from Premier 15s rivals Harlequins.

The back rower has been capped 24 times for the Red Roses since making her debut in November 2018 and has been part of two Six Nations-winning squads.

The 23-year-old number eight joined Quins in 2019 from home club Firwood Waterloo.

Beckett started the Premier 15s final in 2021 when Quins beat Saracens to take the title.

"Sarah is one of the best players in the world and has played a significant role in the Red Roses' success in recent years," said Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn.

"She is a massive signing for us and we are all really excited to see her play for us."