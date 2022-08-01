Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lotte Clapp led Saracens to the Premier 15s title earlier this summer

Saracens captain Lotte Clapp has signed a deal to stay with the Premier 15s champions for the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old former England winger, who now represents the United States internationally, has played 126 times for Saracens since joining in 2013.

"Lotte has been and continues to be an outstanding performer and servant for Saracens," head coach Alex Austerberry told the club website.

"Lotte has grown in to a fantastic player and impressive leader."

He added: "She has had a great impact on the group and I have no doubt she will be pivotal in our growth and future success."