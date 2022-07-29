Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton celebrates the first of his side's recent Test wins over New Zealand with head coach Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has signed a two-year contract extension which will see him remain in charge until at least August 2025.

Ireland are now rated the number one team in the world after their historic 2-1 series win over New Zealand.

The squad won the Triple Crown in the 2022 Six Nations Championship.

"Andy is one of the finest coaches in the world, he has brought our game to new heights," said IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts.

Farrell's contract was scheduled to terminate at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and he was understood to be "regarded very highly" by the Rugby Football Union as they made plans to identify Eddie Jones' successor as England boss.

The eight-times-capped England international joined the Irish coaching set up in 2016 as assistant coach and then succeeded Joe Schmidt as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

"I am delighted to confirm that Andy Farrell has accepted a two-year contract extension as the head coach of our men's international team which will keep him at the helm of that team until at least August 2025, and there is an option to extend the contract further, based on a number of mutually agreed performance markers," said Potts in a statement released by the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

"Andy has the team playing a brand of rugby that excites, entertains and engages people, while, critically, producing winning results.

"I thank Andy for the exceptional impact he has had on Ireland's performances to date, as we look forward to the year ahead, which will of course include the Rugby World Cup in France."

Commenting on the new deal, Farrell said: "I am happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby for a further two years. As a group we have made it clear that we are building towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and we have taken some decent strides in that regard in recent months.

"Ahead of the tour to New Zealand myself and David [Nucifora] looked at the opportunities and challenges facing the national squad after the tournament in France. I am excited about continuing to work with the group and with the next generation of Irish international players."