Edinburgh will open their United Rugby Championship campaign at home to Dragons while Glasgow Warriors will be away to Italians Benetton.

The matches will take place on the weekend of 16-18 September.

Glasgow's first home game will be against Cardiff the following weekend, with Edinburgh's first away match against Bulls in South Africa.

The Scottish sides will meet on the weekends of 23-26 December and 30 December-1 January.

Warriors will be at home for the first of the double header.

Edinburgh finished seventh in the standings last season, one place above Glasgow. Both lost in the quarter-final stage of the play-offs.