Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Vickii Cornborough has been with Harlequins since 2016 and has made more than 50 appearances for the club

Seven England internationals have signed new deals to stay with Premier 15s club Harlequins.

Front row trio Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne and Shaunagh Brown, who hold 157 international caps between them, have all re-signed.

Lock Rosie Galligan, who joined Quins last summer, has extended her deal with the club.

Scrum-half Lucy Packer, centre Lagi Tuima and full-back Ellie Kildunne have also committed to new Quins contracts.

Harlequins finished fourth in the league last season and reached the Premier 15s semi-finals, where they were beaten by eventual champions Saracens.

Prop Cornborough has 69 caps to her name, making her England debut in 2015, and was part of the team that reached the final of the 2017 World Cup, playing in every match.

The 32-year-old joined Harlequins in 2016 and helped the team win their first Premier 15s title in 2020.

Hooker Cokayne, 26, who has 62 England caps, signed for the club three years ago and scored two tries in the same Premier 15s final - when Harlequins beat Saracens to the title.

Brown, 32, only started playing rugby aged 25 but earned her first international cap just two years later. The new contract sees her move into her sixth season at the London club, where she has scored 50 tries so far.

Former Wales sevens player Packer, 22, and Tuima, 24 - who's brother Rus plays for Exeter and England men in the back row - both joined Harlequins in 2018.

Kildunne, like Galligan, signed for Harlequins last summer, having previously played for Wasps and Gloucester-Hartpury, and has 23 international caps.