Liliana Podpadec (left) and Abbie Fleming in training for Wales

A contract before a cap - there must be something special about Wales squad member Liliana Podpadec.

The 22-year-old second row has re-written the traditional route to international rugby by becoming professional before playing a Test.

Podpadec has long been on the radar of Wales' coaches as the inspirational skipper of Llandaff North Women.

She also stood out during a recent Welsh Rugby Union talent identification day.

Podpadec was born and raised in Somerset, but Welsh rugby runs rich through her veins with her dad brought up in Hirwaun and her mother's family from north Wales.

"There's never been another option [other than Wales]", she joked.

She cites brother Lewis, capped for Slovenia, as her role model and hopes to emulate his international success having left her job with South Wales Police to train full-time in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup in October.

"I was shocked when I was offered the contract, I wasn't expecting it at all," Podpadec told BBC Sport Wales.

"To be able to come here (The National Centre of Excellence) five days a week as opposed to sat in an office all day, and to be able to give my all to rugby is just such a great opportunity."

Podpadec turned professional at the start of July, with head coach Ioan Cunningham and his staff putting the players through a rigorous pre-season programme.

"The last four weeks have been really tough, but it's been great to see the progress I have made," said Podpadec.

"You always have that voice that says 'do I deserve to be here, why have I been chosen being uncapped?', hopefully the coaches see something in me going forward."

Liliana Podpadec was first invited to train with Wales' senior squad in 2019, but took a step back to focus on university

Podpadec is one of 29 professional and two semi-professional players in Wales women's set-up, and one of a few who still play their club rugby in Wales.

She says it would be tempting to join her team mates across the border in England's Premier 15s.

"Obviously the standard is a step above, so looking forward I think it would be a good opportunity for me to go there," she said.

But for the immediate future Podpadec will be eyeing her first cap when Wales take on Canada and England in two warm-up Tests before jetting off to New Zealand.

"It would be amazing to represent your country," she said, "my family and my friends would be so proud of me."