Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abi Evans made her Scotland debut in 2015

Premier 15s champions Saracens have signed Scotland winger Abi Evans.

The 26-year-old, who has won 12 caps for her country, joins from top-flight rivals DMP Durham Sharks.

"With pace and the ability to beat defenders we are extremely excited about how Abi will develop at the club," Saracens head coach Alex Austerberry told the club website. external-link

"Her long-term commitment to the club will allow us all to see her very best rugby here at Saracens."