Monaghan was part of the Wasps team that finished fifth in the Premier 15s table last season

Gloucester-Hartpury have signed Ireland lock Sam Monaghan from Premier 15s rivals Wasps.

Monaghan, 29, was voted Ireland player of the year in 2022 and has been capped nine times by her country since her debut in 2021.

At the Six Nations this year, Monaghan was the only second row player to make more than 50 carries.

She joined Wasps in 2020 and has made 18 appearances for the club, scoring two tries.

"She is a top-quality player and will be a great addition to the Cherry and Whites," head coach Sean Lynn said.