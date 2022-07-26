Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps have been part of the Premier 15s competition since its inception in 2017

Premier 15s side Wasps have named LJ Lewis as their head coach to replace Giselle Mather.

Lewis, who previously worked at Bristol and Gloucester-Hartpury, joined the coaching team at Wasps at the start of the 2019-210 season.

Alongside her role at Wasps she will also continue to work as England Under-20 Women's assistant coach.

"We have every reason to be excited for what's ahead of us," Lewis told the club website. external-link

"With the new season fast approaching, there is a lot to get to grips with in a relatively short space of time. It's a challenge, but one I'm really looking forward to."

Wasps finished fifth in the table last season.