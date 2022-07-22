Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louise McMillan has played with Scotland's national team since her debut in 2016

Premier 15s champions Saracens have signed Scotland international Louise McMillan ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old lock made her debut for her country in 2016, having previously played in the under-19 sevens team.

McMillan has since been capped 36 times and featured in the Six Nations for Scotland this year.

She has played her club rugby with Hillhead Jordanhill in Glasgow since 2015 and was part of the team that won the Women's Premier League in 2018.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the club," McMillan told the club website. external-link

"I've really enjoyed watching the girls over the last few seasons and am very excited to get involved. I really believe the club is a good fit for me and can take my rugby to the next level."