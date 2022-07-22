Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Coetzee has played for South African side Cheetahs since 2015

Bath have signed Namibia prop Aranos Coetzee as injury cover from 1 August.

Coetzee, 34, arrives from South African team Cheetahs, where he has played since 2015, having previously spent five years in France with Racing 92 and Brive.

He provides Bath with additional support at tighthead in the front row with D'Arcy Rae out injured.

Coetzee represented Namibia at the 2015 World Cup and has won five Rugby Africa Cups among his 25 international caps.

"Aranos offers fantastic experience in an important position," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"He is a very talented scrummager and is another who will bring a great amount of knowledge to our squad."