Joe Simpson was a mainstay at Wasps until his move to Gloucester in 2019

Sale have signed scrum-half Joe Simpson on a six-month deal for the start of the 2022-23 Premiership campaign.

The 34-year-old left Gloucester this summer, having spent last season on short-term loans at Bath and Saracens.

Simpson has one England cap to add to 34 tries in 207 league games, and gives cover for the injured Raffi Quirke and Will Cliff in the halves.

"We felt that we were short of a bit of experience in the scrum-half position," director of rugby Alex Sanderson said. external-link

"Joe brings that in abundance. He's a proven performer who's played at the very highest level for the past decade and more and we're sure he will be a brilliant addition to what is a very young squad."