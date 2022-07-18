Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Porter was sent to the sin-bin for the challenge

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been cited for a high tackle during his side's Test series-clinching win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Porter was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following a head-on-head collision with All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick in the second half of Ireland's historic 32-22 victory.

However, match citing commissioner James Sherriff has now reported the Irish forward, who faces a disciplinary hearing via video link on Tuesday.

Retallick suffered a fractured cheekbone in the incident and is expected to be side-lined for at least six weeks.

"Ireland prop Andrew Porter will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after having been cited by the citing commissioner James Sherriff (Australia) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously) during Ireland's Test match against New Zealand on July 16," World Rugby said.

"The player will attend a hearing via video link before an independent judicial committee chaired by Adam Casselden (Australia), joined by former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland)."

Saturday's victory in Wellington was just a second-ever win for Ireland in New Zealand and came a week after their first, which squared the series at 1-1.

The result moved Ireland to the top of the world rankings for just the second time since World Rugby launched its rankings system 19 years ago.

Andy Farrell's men go above France, having also broken the 90-point rating mark for the first time, standing on 90.03, with France 0.62 behind.

Ireland previously headed the rankings for a two-week spell in September 2019.