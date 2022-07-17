Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lloyd Lewis scored twice for Wales in Bucharest.

Wales have qualified for the men's Rugby Sevens World Cup after beating Belgium 24-12 in Bucharest

Wales trailed 12-0 before captain Luke Treharne capitalised on a poor Belgian restart to score a try.

Thomas Williams converted Lloyd Lewis' try just before half as the sides went in level 12-12 in the qualifiers.

Morgan Sieniawski's try gave Wales the lead with four minutes remaining before Lewis sealed their place in South Africa in the last seconds of the game.

Before heading to South Africa, Wales men will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham having brought in Wales 15-a-side caps Tyler Morgan and Sam Cross.