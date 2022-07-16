Close menu

Argentina 34-31 Scotland: Tourists undone as Pumas fight back for series win

Argentina v Scotland
Scotland lost from a strong winning position against the Pumas
Argentina 34-41 Scotland
Argentina (13) 34
Tries: Carreras, Chaparro, Bertranou, Boffelli Con: Boffelli 4 Pens: Boffelli 2
Scotland (14) 31
Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Ashman 2 Cons: Kinghorn 4 Pen: Kinghorn

Scotland surrendered a 15-point lead as Argentina fought back to seal a series-clinching win in Santiago del Estero.

Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman each scored two tries as the tourists built up a 28-13 advantage.

But Emiliano Boffelli added to earlier scores by Santiago Carreras, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Gonzalo Bertranou to give the Pumas a 34-31 win.

Michael Cheika's side had won the first Test before Gregor Townsend's Scots bounced back with victory last weekend.

Boffelli fluffed a catch from Matias Moroni's offload in Argentina's promising early advance.

Ali Price was called offside, giving the Pumas the first penalty, and Boffelli kicked well.

Scotland's response was impressive as Blair Kinghorn offloaded to Van der Merwe to cross. Kinghorn converted.

But Argentina then got over the line after a wayward Scottish kick through, with Carreras diving over.

The lead quickly changed hands again with the Scots mauling their way through and Ewan Ashman applying the finish, Kinghorn converting again.

A long-range Boffelli penalty was missed but the fly-half got his next one to get his side back to within a point. Kinghorn suffered his first miss with a penalty to keep it tight at the interval.

Scotland got their third try early in the second period with Ashman showing style and grace to evade the chasing Pumas and touch down in the left corner. Kinghorn got back on track with the conversion.

Townsend's side now had daylight and the gap widened soon after with Van der Merwe's second try, the wing leaping under the posts after a series of carries by his forwards to set up an easy conversion for Kinghorn.

Argentina knew they had to register the next try and substitute prop Chaparro provided it, forcing his way over near the line, Boffelli converting.

Kinghorn's first successful penalty gave Scotland more comfort but another poor restart led to Gonzalo Bertranou sniping over. Boffelli's conversion brought the Pumas back to within four.

The Scots then decided to send a kickable penalty to the corner and Argentina seized the initiative.

A scrum near the line led to the decisive moment and Edinburgh's Boffelli went over on the left before adding the conversion.

Argentina: Mallia, Delguy, Orlando, Moroni, Boffelli, S Carreras, Velez, Gallo, Creevy, Sclavi, Petti, Lavanini, Matera, Grondona, Isa.

Replacements: Cinti Luna for Delguy (49), Bertranou for Velez (62), Tetaz Chaparro for Gallo (50), Ruiz for Creevy (50), Gomez Kodela for Sclavi (50), Kremer for Lavanini (49), Gonzalez for Isa (68). Not Used: Albornoz.

Scotland: Smith, McLean, Bennett, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price, Sutherland, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Thompson for Smith (75), Schoeman for Sutherland (53), Cherry for Ashman (53), Young for Cummings (69), Christie for Watson (75). Not Used: Sebastian, Horne, Johnson.

  • Comment posted by blaasagusim, today at 22:39

    Scotland undone by usual Scotland performance 🤷🏼‍♂️

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 23:10

      FootOfDavros replied:
      It's good of the home nations to send their worst team off to Argentina and allow the big three to get on with the big tests against the strong southern hemisphere sides.

      Gives Argentina a bit of confidence that one day they may be able to match up against the proper teams.

  • Comment posted by Greg W, today at 22:34

    Well done Argentina 👍

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 22:33

    Well played Argentina, capable of beating anyone on their day. Naive game management from Scotland, rookie mistakes and a schoolboy error from price at the end but hey ho, there’s always the Calcutta cup!

    Oh and kinghorn is NOT a test match 10…

    • Reply posted by get2grips, today at 22:36

      get2grips replied:
      Ah, the Calcutta Cup, the one game of the year when you actually show up.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 22:40

    To surrender a 15 point lead at this level is criminal. Poor game management when victory was minutes away. Well done to Argentina on a deserved and dogged victory. Truth is at the top table Scotland are not good enough.

    • Reply posted by arsenal13, today at 22:43

      arsenal13 replied:
      Agree poor performance

  • Comment posted by Fozzie Bear, today at 22:33

    Time for Townsend to go. He has had his chance and some.

    • Reply posted by Etta Currie, today at 22:57

      Etta Currie replied:
      I agree.

      There was 3 obvious changes to the team through injuries and he makes eight ? The defence was shot as a result. We terrified them last week with defence and he annihilates the forward row ? He hasn’t got a clue.

  • Comment posted by Rpa71, today at 22:33

    If you are Scottish this result is all too familiar. We are number 1 at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

  • Comment posted by ArchaeoMan, today at 22:29

    Once again snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. We'll need a miracle to qualify from the group stage of the 2023 WC at this rate.

    • Reply posted by Max fleming , today at 23:04

      Max fleming replied:
      South Africa and Ireland in our group, we were never getting out anyway mate. Shite performance today is jsut salt in the wound

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:49

    Townsend out. Simple. No game plan other than tinkering and playing people in the wrong place. Badly drilled. Devoid of structure. The polar opposite of what Farrell is doing with Ireland. He has to do the decent thing and step down and let a proper coach take over. It’s becoming embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 22:59

      Deergut replied:
      Starting point for Ireland and Scotland somewhat different

  • Comment posted by Murmur71, today at 22:39

    Townsend was NEVER the right option for Scotland. He undid all the work Vern Cotter had done and in many ways we have regressed under Townsend. Scotland has a talented crop of players and they look directionless because Townsend and Co have no idea what they are doing. Unfortunately the SRU will stick with them because they are stuck with them and sadly Hogg and Russell's careers have been ruined.

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 22:44

      Wurls replied:
      yeah right
      one is at Exeter Chiefs widely considered to have been the best team in tbe league.
      The other replaced the magnificent and mighty Dan Carter at Racing - also a rather good team.
      they probably wanted to get better results for their country, but careers ruined? Absolute tosh!

  • Comment posted by The Chocolate Inspector, today at 22:33

    Restarts, restarts, restarts. Same issue for the last 10 years. Composure, composure, composure. There is something about the Scottish mentality in team sports. Not good enough.

    • Reply posted by Fray Bentos, today at 22:34

      Fray Bentos replied:
      Cak, cak, cak and always will be !

  • Comment posted by alive555, today at 22:32

    only scotland would throw a series in the very last minute of the 240 minutes of the series

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 22:47

    Scotland played quite well, but got greedy. Too many kickable penalties, where they went to touch. Should have kicked the one, where Gray was held up over the line. Again, Scotland lost a perfectly winnable game from poor decision making. Take the points that are on offer. Their defence was crap as well. Well done to Ireland and England.

    • Reply posted by DoricSpiker, today at 22:52

      DoricSpiker replied:
      For me, they took a chance there, had a good play that didn’t work. Fair enough.
      But on other occasions we were dreadful in the last 20 mins

  • Comment posted by nevs89, today at 22:56

    Did we seriously kick for the corner instead of the sticks? And then lose the game? I’ve had enough of Townsend and his soft spoken positivity every time we have a shocking game. Imagine Cotter was still the coach, we might have actually won something with him . Im saying it, GT out, we’re regressing big time

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 23:04

      Obsen replied:
      I couldn’t believe Scotland turned down three points, then fluffed the chance to score through Gray. Really poor decision making. Scotland got too greedy.

  • Comment posted by armour1, today at 22:47

    I worry about Scottish rugby, our sport is in disarray. No grass roots development. Look at our under 20 team results.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 22:37

    Finally the Anglophilic BBC let us comment on the Scots. The Bravehearts threw the match away and not for the first time. Players like Gray - an ineffective plodder - should be thanked for their service and relieved from international duty. Too many errors at key
    moments. Line outs and restarts still haven't been fixed - these issues have been plaguing the team for years.

    • Reply posted by get2grips, today at 22:52

      get2grips replied:
      You were playing Argentina!!! Get real.

  • Comment posted by 1974, today at 22:58

    Another Scotland loss, another HYS...

    Where was the one last week when we actually won?

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 23:03

      Obsen replied:
      It’s amazing how many more comments there are when Scotland lose a game.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 22:47

    Shocking game management at the end by the Scots, not for the first time either 🤦

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 22:59

      Deergut replied:
      Sadly you're right.

  • Comment posted by WatfordAurelius, today at 22:40

    Cheika still has a lot to improve with arguably a very talented Pumas squad with the greatest depth they have ever had. Scotland need to sort out restarts. Some world class players like Darge but also several nowhere near. Age group results ie getting beaten by Georgia 55-12 are cause for concern as well.

    • Reply posted by get2grips, today at 22:51

      get2grips replied:
      "Very talented," Sheesh, now THAT'S clutching at straws...

  • Comment posted by Bozzy686, today at 23:01

    Is Vern available?

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 23:04

      Obsen replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by asitseems, today at 22:59

    Townsend can leave. Pathetic performance against a poor side. Bye bye

    • Reply posted by arsenal13, today at 23:09

      arsenal13 replied:
      3 poor tests same mistakes

