Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe came off the bench to score Wales' winning conversion in Bloemfontein

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue : DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date : Saturday, 16 July Kick-off : 16:05 BST Coverage : Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe was a late withdrawal from the squad to face South Africa in the deciding third Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Anscombe misses out with a rib injury and is replaced by Rhys Patchell on the replacements bench.

Ospreys fly-half Anscombe kicked the winning conversion in the 13-12 second Test win in Bloemfontein after coming on for captain Dan Biggar.

Prop Dillon Lewis and Biggar suffered injuries, but have recovered.