South Africa v Wales: Gareth Anscombe out of third Test

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Cape Town

Welsh Rugby

Gareth Anscombe came off the bench to score Wales' winning conversion in Bloemfontein
Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales
Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe was a late withdrawal from the squad to face South Africa in the deciding third Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Anscombe misses out with a rib injury and is replaced by Rhys Patchell on the replacements bench.

Ospreys fly-half Anscombe kicked the winning conversion in the 13-12 second Test win in Bloemfontein after coming on for captain Dan Biggar.

Prop Dillon Lewis and Biggar suffered injuries, but have recovered.

