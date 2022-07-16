Close menu

South Africa 30-14 Wales: Hosts end tourists' dream in Cape Town

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Cape Town

Tommy Reffell goes over for Wales
Tommy Reffell scored his first try for Wales in his third Test appearance with all his caps coming on tour
Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales
South Africa (17) 30
Tries: Pollard, Mbonambi, Kolisi Cons: Pollard 3 Pens: Pollard 3
Wales (8) 14
Tries: Reffell Pens: Biggar 3

Wales bravely failed in a bid to win a first series against the Springboks in South Africa as the hosts triumphed in the third Test decider in Cape Town.

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard scored 20 points with hooker Bongi Mbonambi and captain Siya Kolisi crossing for tries.

Wales responded with a try for flanker Tommy Reffell and three Dan Biggar penalties.

Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe were late Wales injury withdrawals.

It proved a game too far for Wayne Pivac's side against the world champions as Wales could not follow in the footsteps of Ireland and England, who had clinched series success against New Zealand and Australia earlier in the day.

The tourists, though, can return home with pride and purpose considering the low expectations before they had arrived in South Africa three weeks ago.

After losing at home to Italy in March in the final game of this year's Six Nations, Wales were written off against the world champions.

Most were anticipating a 3-0 home series triumph, but Wales made a mockery of pre-tour predictions going into the final game.

The series was level after the hosts had won the opening Test 32-29 in Pretoria and the visitors had battled back with a 13-12 win in Bloemfontein, a first Wales men's win over the Springboks on South Africa soil.

Wales' hopes were hampered after suffering a double blow before kick-off in Cape Town with number eight Faletau and replacement fly-half Anscombe ruled out through injury.

Faletau was shaking his head as he left the field with an injury to his side after the warm-up, consoled by Pivac, and his absence prompted a back-row reshuffle with Josh Navidi stepping up to number eight and Taine Basham coming on to the bench.

Anscombe, who kicked the winning conversion in the second Test win, was missing with a rib injury.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber had reverted to his tried and trusted side after making 14 changes for the second Test defeat.

Nienaber made 10 more personnel alterations for the finale with the side resembling the team that took the field in Pretoria with 11 starters from the 2019 World Cup final triumph.

Only lock Eben Etzebeth started all three Tests and he led his side out on his 100th international in which he was named man-of-the-match.

South Africa started brightly with wing Makazole Mapimpi denied a try after his foot was in touch when collecting a Lukhanyo Am kick.

The Springboks had to be content with an Handre Pollard penalty. South Africa were dominating the aerial battle in the early exchanges and full-back Damian Willemse collected his own kick before being hauled down illegally by Biggar.

It laid the platform for Damian de Allende to try and power over, but the centre was deemed just short.

The onslaught continued as the Springboks' scrum dominance sprung into action as Wales continually infringed and the pressure told as Pollard dived over and converted.

Dan Lydiate was forced off with a blood injury after clashing heads trying to tackle Pollard.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones was sent on instead of flanker Basham with Will Rowlands switching to the blind-side flank.

After no early possession or territory, the visitors started to play some attacking rugby with centre George North, on the day he became Wales' most capped back in his 105th appearance, prominent in the flowing build-up.

After North and Louis Rees-Zammit's bursts, Josh Adams set up the supporting flanker Reffell to score.

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe was forced off and replaced by full-back Willie le Roux with Willemse switching to centre and Am going on to the right flank.

Wales' set-piece issues and discipline gave South Africa the ascendency with referee Matthew Carley issuing a final warning to Biggar.

The tourists settled and Biggar reduced the deficit with a penalty.

South Africa battled back with a try from hooker Mbonambi on his 50th appearance from a driving maul. Pollard converted to give South Africa a 17-8 half-time lead.

Wales brought on front-row reinforcements during the interval with Sam Wainwright and Dewi Lake replacing Dillon Lewis and Elias before Biggar scored the opening points of the second half with a penalty.

South Africa were denied a third try when scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse's pass to Am was deemed forward.

After the Springboks changed their front row, Biggar brought Wales within three points with his third penalty.

After some poor Wales play in their own 22, Springboks retaliated with a try by captain Kolisi that Pollard converted.

Basham offered Wales dynamic ball carrying after replacing Reffell as Wales went in search of clawing back the 10-point deficit but an attacking lineout throw in South Africa's 22 crucially went astray.

Their efforts proved to be in vain as Pollard settled the victory with two late penalties.

Line-ups

South Africa: Willemse; Kolbe, Am, de Allende, Mapimpi, Pollard, Hendrikse; Nyakane, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, de Jager, Kolisi (capt), du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Mostert, Smith, Louw, de Klerk, le Roux.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North,Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (capt), Hardy, Thomas, Elias, Lewis, Rowlands, Beard, Lydiate, Reffell, Navidi.

Replacements: Lake, Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Basham, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia).

Comments

Join the conversation

186 comments

  • Comment posted by Magic Fish Finger , today at 18:27

    Taking on the most physical team on Earth in their own back yard at the end of a long hard season was always going to be a huge ask. But the team did themselves proud and looked very dangerous at times today.
    Sorry you couldn’t get the win, SA were just too strong this time. From a sais

    • Reply posted by Voice of the Silent Majority, today at 18:43

      Voice of the Silent Majority replied:
      I know it is in the rules (otherwise it wouldn’t be allowed) but there is something morally wrong about using strategic substitutions to win a game. Most other teams don’t do this and it should only be allowed because of injuries.
      If players can’t last a full 80 minutes then they shouldn’t be on the pitch in the first place.

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 18:28

    A step too far. Wales haven’t the strength in depth to sustain a brutal 3 game away series. But they can hold their heads up high.

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 18:32

      Devon Maid replied:
      Wales are at the end of the traditional NH season.
      South Africa are at the start of the traditional SH season. Your comment has no substance, or strength in depth.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 18:24

    The best team won on the day, no doubt. Well done SA. But. Wales exceeded all my expectations over this tour, now keep that level of intensity, boys. Even against Italy. 😐 We’re very proud of you. 👍👊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 18:21

    Disappointing final result, but valiant and positive performances overall.

    Someone, please, teach Welsh hookers how to throw the ball into the line-out.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 18:17

    Get in boks. Better team won on the day. Wales can take a lot of positives from the series though, Reffell probably the player of the series. You boys are the only team that constantly can physically front up to the boks. As a bok am happy we got the win as it was a tough 3 games, was always going to be against Wales. Were better today but still look short of top form and lack clinical finishing

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:29

      flibb replied:
      SA look like their own worst enemy. I think England and France, the two teams most likely to match them physically in the tight stuff, both show an attacking gameplan that makes them adaptable. The Boks are wedded to this conservative gameplan. It works more often than not but can see SA getting dumped out in the knockouts if they face Eng or Fra fit and firing.

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 18:35

    Hold your heads up high, Wales - nobody gave you a chance and you proved a lot of people wrong - England fan

    • Reply posted by ForgottenHowToLose, today at 18:38

      ForgottenHowToLose replied:
      Didn't prove me wrong. I was sure Wales would lose the series from the start

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 18:40

    Goodness knows I’m no expert (that’s why I comment on HYS) but is it so hard to get a straight line out throw? Lost count of the number of our own ball we literally threw away. No where near deserving to win that game; but a good series. Well done Boks

    • Reply posted by mike79, today at 18:43

      mike79 replied:
      And a straight feed into a scrum!!!! Maybe they should get the ref to feed the ball into the scrum…..

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 18:24

    Bad luck for Wales but ultimately the fair result.

    The physicality aside, one thing that stood out was Wales' inability to finish off half breaks. They made plenty of them out wide, particularly second hand.

    In open play, it's as much about muscle memory and thinking ahead of the play that determines success. The gulf between Welsh regional and test rugby hurts Wales time and time again.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:36

      flibb replied:
      Compare the Irish and Welsh attacks. Ireland have a finely tuned set of attacking plays and general understanding that comes from fine-tuning what the provinces do (particularly Leinster) and it is a development of what Schmidt started with Leinster 10 years ago. But the Welsh attack relies on individual genius and the moves they work on in camp, there's limited ability to string phases together.

  • Comment posted by SA, today at 18:24

    Good win for us but I was nervous when it got back to 17-14. Great series. It’s always tough against Wales.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:53

      flibb replied:
      Wales had one real chance and scored it. It's a shame Anscombe was injured as Wales were crying out for an attacking threat at 10 -r 12 around the 60 minute mark that could change that and produce something in attack against the tiring Boks.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 18:20

    SAFFAs still very much a force to be reckoned with! Results for North vs South hemisphere sides bodes well for an exciting RWC in 23’

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:34

      flibb replied:
      SA are still very reliant on a few players. Willie Le Roux is vital, just like D Mac for NZ, they are like a different team with him v without him. There's a lack of coherence in their attack and their back play but their forward pack is tough as anything.

  • Comment posted by Spaniard, today at 18:28

    Well done South - Africa!!!!! We are still in Goode shape to defend our crown next year.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 18:40

      lee roy replied:
      Never knew South Africa had a hyphen. Guess you know better than me given that your South African.

  • Comment posted by Roy G Biv, today at 18:25

    Was a good effort against a world class outfit, but we looked tired towards the end. We did better than I thought we would to start with, and there's plenty of positives for the Autumn internationals.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:38

      flibb replied:
      SA were flagging as well. If the Welsh were able to get over the gainline without their forwards (i.e. using centres to clear out, wingers to carry in to contact over the gainline) Wales could have put the Boks to the sword. But it's a hypothetical, Wales lack that punch in the backs other than North.

  • Comment posted by jockyrhino, today at 18:41

    Brave effort from the Welsh boys but how the ref didn't yellow card someone for their persistent offending I don't know

    • Reply posted by mike79, today at 18:44

      mike79 replied:
      I agree I can’t believe how many times wales blew their chances by offending

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 18:20

    Hard luck Wales, you fought valiantly till the end and made history, and it was an entertaining game to boot.

  • Comment posted by keep your gin up, today at 18:19

    Unlucky Wales , no shame in losing to South Africa

    • Reply posted by ThugLife, today at 18:24

      ThugLife replied:
      Exactly no shame in losing……standard for whales really, shall we mention Italy too???

  • Comment posted by Dweezil Zappa, today at 18:54

    Wales again show how little bottle they have when the chips are down. Just shows how bad SA really were last week.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 18:23

    We missed talupe today ,I have no doubt wales will come back stronger

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:58

      flibb replied:
      Not sure sure. Navidi was great. Maybe in the lineout Faletau was missed, but then Wales brought 3 locks on after 20 mins, so not sure that was the case either. The Boks brought the fire today, I don't think Faletau would have changed anything. He's not a huge carrier like Vunipola or Vermeulen, and Wales needed a gainline carrier (not Basham, as tough as he is, he's not blessed in the top 2").

  • Comment posted by yxnomjse, today at 18:17

    Basic line out error and compound penalties a bit disappointing but overall a good series

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 18:30

      flibb replied:
      It puts the criticism Elias has had in perspective. Lake is quality in the loose and a future captain but lineout throwing is a tough skill and not to be taken for granted. Incidentally, Wales looked good with Rowlands at 6 i.e. with 3 second rows. It's not something they've done very often (Shingler is like a half and half) but it was good to see we can change when the lineout is struggling.

  • Comment posted by LetusBFrank, today at 18:17

    Go Bokke Go!

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 18:28

    Viva the Boks! Better luck next time Wales.

