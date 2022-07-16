Close menu

Australia 17-21 England: Tourists seal series win over Australia

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Freddie Steward
Steward's try sent England into the break with a narrow 11-10 lead
Third Test: Australia v England
Australia (10) 17
Try: Wright Con: Lolesio Pen: Lolesio
England (11) 21
Tries: Steward, Smith Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell

England held off Australia in the third Test in Sydney to seal a 2-1 series win, with Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith's tries either side of half-time proving decisive.

The tourists started slowly and were 10-3 adrift towards the end of the first half following Tom Wright's try.

But Steward stretched over from short range to snatch the lead before Smith grabbed a loose ball and sprinted in.

Folau Fainga'a burrowed over but England saw off late pressure.

Steward, prop Ellis Genge and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, a core from Premiership champions Leicester, leapt in delight as the referee's whistle blew.

It is only England's second series win down under, following 2016's whitewash.

That clean sweep came after a Six Nations Grand Slam and in the midst of a record-equalling winning streak.

This England team is far less settled or strong.

But coach Eddie Jones will hope that a memorable victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground will galvanise his team and propel them towards a testing autumn, featuring meetings with South Africa and New Zealand, and next year's World Cup in France.

England find a way after slow start

marcus Smith
Smith scored his fifth England try of the season after an Australian error

Jones spoke in the build-up of developing a side that could switch between brain and brawn to find glory at France 2023.

For much of the first half though, the Wallabies posed problems that proved beyond them.

Australia dominated the early territory and, while Owen Farrell's kick put England on the scoreboard first, the hosts were first to cross the whitewash.

Wright broke down the right wing, and excellent support from scrum-half Nic White saw the pair swap quick-fire passes to befuddle the England cover and buy Wright time and space to get in at the corner.

Noah Lolesio's penalty just after the half-hour nudged Australia out into a justified 10-3 lead.

Eddie Jones responded by wielding the knife. Scrum-half Danny Care was withdrawn, replaced by Van Poortvliet.

Whatever that switch signals for Care's international future after his recent recall following four years off the scene, it seemed to spark something in England.

Freeman, a lively, elusive runner, hit a line to put England within inches.

When it was recycled, Van Poortvliet flashed the ball blind for Steward to squirm between two green and gold shirts and score.

Genge, bristling with intent, left Samu Kerevi on the seat of his shorts early in the second half, ruffling Australia and rousing his team-mates.

Farrell slotted the penalty as a backpedalling Australia infringed before Smith's opportunism gave England a clear cushion.

The England fly-half pounced as Australia overshot a line-out, pinching the ball, pirouetting through a tackle and scampering in from long range.

Fainga'a ploughed underneath Farrell to reel England to within four points with 14 minutes left.

Australia threw free-running league convert Suliasi Vunivalu into the fray as they sought to snatch a score and the series, but England quelled their comeback and silenced Sydney Cricket Ground.

'They gave us a bit of fuel'

England captain Courtney Lawes speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "We dug in, fair play to Australia with the casualties they have had, they did a great job and put us to the test but we stuck together and stuck at it.

"We fought for each other, we had a great four weeks here and enjoyed it. They gave us a bit of fuel in the press, we stuck to out guns, we found a way to win."

Australia's Michael Hooper: "We created good opportunities tonight, but just not good enough to execute them. There were areas that hurt us, like right before half-time when they got that try. But also some pleasing elements, but it hurts."

Man of the match - Courtney Lawes (England)

Courtney Lawes
Lawes topped England's tackle count with 15 and was a constant turnover nuisance to the Wallabies

Teams

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:25

    Australia are barely even a rugby side anymore. England getting giddy over this is hilarious. Australia would finish 6th if they were in the six nations instead of Italy.

  • Comment posted by Devon Maid, today at 14:25

    Congratulations England and Ireland, c’mon Wales and Scotland

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 14:25

    Congratulations England! Well done Eddie!!!

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 14:24

    Always happy to see an England team winning in Australia but we're a long way from challenging at a World Cup. Luckily there's no marks awarded for aesthetics because we're not too easy on the eye. Still time to make some of the improvements needed, hopefully the series victory silences some of the noise around Jones.

  • Comment posted by RugRat, today at 14:24

    EJ must want to ruin Care mentally. Dragged off after 35mins. Ok was not having his best game but please someone explain to me how B Youngs has had as many bad games/halves for England as good ones (so 50plus bad games) yet seems to have a shround of protection from EJ?? He should have been hauled off after 15mins of the 2019 WC final. Maybe EJ just took Care on the tour to show him who is boss

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 14:24

    Any word from our friend who predicted Australia averaging 100 points against us?

  • Comment posted by bigmac39, today at 14:23

    It’ll be decent when sinkler, itoje, curry,and all the centres are available.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 14:22

    2003. 17-20

    2022. 17-21

    It’s just so, so nice in Oz.

    So much to work on and we won’t win the WC yet but I’ll take that.

    Lawes superb, Billy fired up. Steward sensational. Nowell. Genge BOOM.

    Over to you Wales and Scotland. Who’d have thought…..

  • Comment posted by Benno, today at 14:22

    Shows the importance of the scrum half. France have the best player in the world at 9 and he sets the tone for the rest of the French team, rightfully now no.1 in the world. England need to pick someone that can allow the skill and talent outside to play and direct the lumps in front. JVP is that person and should be starting with Smith for the next few seasons based on what I've seen of him

  • Comment posted by David, today at 14:22

    Tough loss for the BBC.

    • Reply posted by Greenjacketbilly, today at 14:24

      Greenjacketbilly replied:
      Brilliant comment!😂

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 14:21

    What a fantastic 4 hours of rugby this morning! First Ireland and now England. 2 series wins away from home in the Southern Hemisphere is tough going. Great to see England with so many youngsters. SVP was awesome but CL led from the front.

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 14:21

    Well I wasn't expecting that.
    Well done England, we don't win Down Under veryvery often.

  • Comment posted by robert2289, today at 14:21

    Why o why do we kick away possession, twice, with only 2 minutes to go…. I just don’t understand that…… unless there is a lack of confidence about keeping the ball…

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 14:21

    Get in :-) Have the northern hemisphere teams officially taken over?

    • Reply posted by jejwillett, today at 14:23

      jejwillett replied:
      Let’s hope so. Come on Wales and Scotland!

  • Comment posted by Si_Wolf, today at 14:20

    No drama..

  • Comment posted by steve_o, today at 14:20

    I'm afraid you can't play test rugby with a non-tackling fly half. Smith is a class act in open games but that's not how England play. Bench him and use him as a finisher when the game breaks up.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:22

      SD replied:
      Lol. You've just told us you didn't actually watch match.

  • Comment posted by Spazzo99, today at 14:20

    Good progress being made prior to the main event - RWC. Well done EJ and the squad.

  • Comment posted by clarkent, today at 14:20

    Well done England hopefully Wales can win today as well against S Africa, and win their series

  • Comment posted by ovalball, today at 14:20

    That result is going to upset quite a few

    Over to you Wales and Scotland

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 14:20

    Good result. Lots to work on still. Next years WC could be belter with lots of close teams. Right now France seem to be front runners followed by Ireland but a years a long time and NZ, England, SA and Australia, maybe even wales could be close contenders. Would make for a great tournament

