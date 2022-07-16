Close menu

New Zealand 22-32 Ireland: Sensational visitors claim remarkable 2-1 series win

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andrew Porter celebrates Ireland's opening try
Ireland capitalised on yet another rapid start to put the All Blacks immediately on the back foot
New Zealand v Ireland: Third Test
New Zealand (3) 22
Tries: Savea, A Ioane, Jordan Cons: J Barrett 2 Pen: J Barrett
Ireland (22) 32
Tries: Van der Flier, Keenan, Henshaw, Herring Cons: Sexton 3 Pens: Sexton 2

Ireland held off a ferocious All Blacks fightback to claim a sensational, unprecedented 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

A week on from their first victory over the All Blacks on Kiwi soil, Ireland produced a near-faultless first half to open up a 19-point lead in Wellington.

Three tries in 20 minutes saw New Zealand roar back after the break to reduce the arrears to three.

However replacement Rob Herring's score restored Ireland's breathing space.

The series win will go down as one of Ireland's greatest rugby achievements, against a side that tormented them in an utterly one-sided rivalry for over a century.

Coming in to the tour there was tentative optimism that Ireland could break their duck in New Zealand, but few outside the camp dared predict a series triumph.

There remains a great deal of rugby to be played before next year's World Cup, but Ireland have never looked better-placed to break new ground on the biggest stage.

All Blacks struggle to meet occasion as Ireland rise

Since 2016 Ireland have, brick-by-brick, stripped New Zealand of the invincible aura that surrounded them for the first 111 years of the sides' rivalry.

A first win, followed by a first home victory before, last week, a win on Kiwi soil.

What unfolded in Wellington on Saturday felt like a culmination of everything Ireland had gained from their recent triumphs - the fear factor had been totally eradicated.

In fact it was the All Blacks who crumbled under the weight of the occasion in the first half. Dishevelled in defence and unable to keep hold of the ball in attack, they failed to cope with Ireland's accuracy and poise.

They knew from the previous two Tests that Ireland would start fast, and yet could not stop Josh van der Flier charging over from a rolling maul inside four minutes.

The hosts tried to find a rhythm and enjoyed moments of promise but failed to capitalise barring Jordie Barrett's simple 23rd-minute penalty that came shortly after David Havili's pinpoint 50:22.

Henshaw try
New Zealand had no answer for Ireland in the first half

By contrast Ireland knew what they wanted to do every time they moved into All Black territory. Hugo Keenan's try came when the visitors used an advantage to quickly recycle the ball and flood the blindside, allowing Lowe to feed his full-back on the inside, with the last-gasp defensive efforts of Aaron Smith not enough to stop Keenan sliding over.

New Zealand were struggling for ideas and allowing frustration to seep through as Beauden Barrett's off-the-ball clearout allowed Johnny Sexton to extend Ireland's advantage.

When the All Blacks did get forward the Irish defence was well-drilled with Robbie Henshaw prominent, the centre expertly snuffing out Sevu Reece's attempted break down the left.

Henshaw was rewarded for his efforts with Ireland's third try of the half, sailing through as a well-rehearsed strike play caught out a disconnected Kiwi defence.

New Zealand come out firing

Throughout the week Ireland had spoke of a New Zealand backlash as something of an inevitability.

Their first-half showing was merely a continuation of the peculiar dysfunctionality that plagued them a week ago in Dunedin, but after the break they came out with something much closer to what rugby fans have come to expect from the All Blacks.

There was vicious power in their carries, feverish determination to keep the momentum going at every ruck and willing runners at every phase.

The change in approach paid off, with Ardie Savea charging over after 44 minutes and rocking Ireland for the first time.

The visitors narrowly avoided a considerably worse gut-punch when Andrew Porter was pinged for a head-on-head collision with Brodie Retallick, but referee Wayne Barnes decided that given the prop was absorbing the tackle it was only worth of a yellow card.

New Zealand wasted little time in capitalising on their advantage as Akira Ioane bounced off three tackles to bring his side to within five points.

It was a test of resilience that Ireland had failed in the first game of the series, when the All Blacks' purple patch in Auckland blew the visitors away.

Rob Herring try
Rob Herring's 65th-minute converted try pushed Ireland's lead out to 10 points

On this occasion though the Irish kept their heads, as Sexton kicked them back to an eight-point lead before the fly-half's next long-range penalty came back off the crossbar.

Then came the score of the game through Will Jordan, who collected Savea's inside ball on his own 22 and spotted a channel to burn past Sexton and slide across the line.

The momentum was with New Zealand, and the next score would likely decide the game. Ireland put trust in the accuracy of their set-piece and were rewarded as Herring broke off the back of the maul and finished superbly to extend the advantage to 10.

As the seconds ticked away and it became apparent Ireland were going to win, scenes of jubilation began on the visitors' bench with the totemic Peter O'Mahony overcome by emotion at the magnitude of what his side had accomplished.

Teams

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, Havili, Jordan; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, A Ioane, Cane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Coles, Tu'inukuafe, Tu'ungafasi, Vaa'i, Papalii, Fakatava, Mo'unga, Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Earls.

Comments

Join the conversation

374 comments

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 10:11

    Whatever vintage of ABs, a monumental achievement. Congratulations Ireland from an Englishman. Arguably the greatest Ireland Rugby achievement, new ground broken. The mental boost this gives their WC campaign can’t be underestimated. Unfair single anyone out but Ireland second rows were outstanding. Especially pleasing for Ryan, a reputation for going missing in big games but huge tonight.

    • Reply posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 10:17

      donkeyfuzz replied:
      Tadhg beirne is my unfair singling out, in the 2nd and 3rd test he was monumental and deserves the key to every city we have. 😂

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 10:11

    Ireland with one of the rarest achievements in world sport. Utterly brilliant and an absolute inspiration. Well done from a Welahman. 👏👏

    • Reply posted by Stevohhh, today at 10:12

      Stevohhh replied:
      Weslhman

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 10:11

    From a proud Englishman, thank you Ireland, so well played.

    Tadhg Beirne take a bow, Ryan Doris and van der Flier.

    What a statement from the off, refusing the 3 points, getting 5.

    NZ rudderless and so many errors. But suffocating pressure the cause.

    That Farrell bloke looks a good coach. If only he were English :)

    Wanted it more. End of.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 10:21

      margaret replied:
      Another freak result, it is all to do with Covid.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 10:10

    Farrell called for chaos, what he got was focussed fury. Historic Ireland. 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 10:16

      vvales replied:
      The bar has been set for the today and beyond. There’s plenty of guiness on that bar too.

  • Comment posted by robert dennis, today at 10:14

    Fabulous, Ireland. Fifteen v fifteen, Retallick and Whitelock both playing, what’s the excuse this time?
    To be fair, good reffing, played in good spirit, hard but sporting.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 10:23

      cjb replied:
      Cow can it possibly be good reffing as you put it.

      Only last week it was great reffing to send off the NZ player. Then today exact same offence, no red card

      Both can’t be right

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, today at 10:11

    The luck of the Irish? Hell no. Skill, guile, flair, courage. They had it all. Outstanding performance.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 10:30

      Bodie replied:
      Fantastic Ireland, they join England in beating them on their own soil !!!

  • Comment posted by smackcy, today at 10:13

    England fan but cheered you all the way. Well done

    • Reply posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 10:16

      donkeyfuzz replied:
      Now it's your turn, let's make another big NH day

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 10:16

    Congratulations Ireland, from a Welsh supporter. Ireland's recent record against NZ has been outstanding; but a series win, on their own turf, is on another level again.

    Phenomenal achievement. Hoping Wales can repeat the same later!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wales beating South Africa away from home to win a test series would probably top what Ireland have done in New Zealand

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 10:14

    As a very old Englishman I am now an Irishman until England cick off in Australia.

    Most incredible performance to top so many from a proud rugby nation.

    • Reply posted by Don, today at 10:18

      Don replied:
      Thank you…Spoken like a true rugby fan. In return, I will be an Englishman as soon as England kick off later against Australia

  • Comment posted by I am Trumpacus, today at 10:15

    As a Scot living in NZ I can't tell you how happy I am for Ireland!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Amazing achievement by Ireland to beat New Zealand and win a test series away from home. Not many teams in the past have done that

  • Comment posted by GP1951, today at 10:15

    How many times have I written Sexton off? Currently eating my words

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 10:37

      brackensmammy replied:
      Best 10 ever? Imagine England had him instead of can't kick Smith who avoids contact and is fixing his hair on the big screen during play. Just imagine.....

  • Comment posted by baldini, today at 10:12

    Massive result for Ireland. Congratulations from an England fan. Great rugby.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wales could surprass this result if they beat South Africa today

  • Comment posted by marymaeluke, today at 10:17

    Fantastic result.All Blacks still a great team but Ireland way superior over three tests,and away from home.Brilliant.
    From a Welshman,let’s hope that’s a bit of the NZ aura gone.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well the only way that they had the aura in the first place was because they had great coaches. New Zealand at the moment have not

  • Comment posted by Boo boo bear, today at 10:12

    Breathtaking and a breath of fresh air. Cracking performance and well deserved (from an England fan)

  • Comment posted by Johnie5, today at 10:16

    Andy Farrell, what a job you've done, amazing team performance on and off the pitch.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sorry. But Ireland have got no excuse now. Andy Farrell must be honoured with the Freedom of Ireland and officially becomes an honourary Irishman

  • Comment posted by NPAUL, today at 10:18

    Tadgh Beirne, thank you. What a player

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 10:13

    What a performance by the Irish boys.
    Surely now it is beyond doubt that they are serious contenders for the coming World Cup.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:28

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh no you have said it now. Ireland have never gone past the quater final stages of a World Cup and now you are saying that they can win it when we all know that they need to be at their peak when the tournament starts next year

  • Comment posted by Etta Currie, today at 10:11

    What a game of rugby ! Aki made a massive difference today. The defensive set up will be studied for decades.

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 10:47

      brackensmammy replied:
      Should he be playing though, Ireland?

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:10

    Superb Ireland! Best game l have ever watched! Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 10:15

    You just knew the AB would be playing against 14 men at one stage during this game but even that couldn't save them. Ireland didn't just earn it they smashed it.

