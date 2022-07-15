Close menu

Australia v England: Eddie Jones says rugby needs to find a 'better balance'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments110

Eddie Jones watches ball
Eddie Jones' side had lost four games before victory against Australia in the second Test
Australia v England: Third Test
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England coach Eddie Jones has "had enough" of stop-start rugby and says the sport needs "a better balance".

He was speaking in the build-up to Saturday's decisive third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Jones said World Rugby was "doing its best", the game had to be "safe" and referees should not be blamed.

But he added: "The referees, players and coaches need to get together and say: 'This is the game we want; this is the game the people want to see'."

Jones hopes such a meeting will take place in the autumn as he believes an increased number of stoppages - including interventions from the television match official (TMO) - is "definitely" the game's biggest challenge.

"We've got to keep the game safe, don't get me wrong, but accidental head contact and this incessant use of the TMO, we've got to cut that out," he said.

"We've got to get a better balance in the game. We've gone to trying to play everything absolutely right like it's a tennis game.

"Every decision has to be right, but we need to get back to having a rhythm and a flow in the game."

The first two matches of England's tour of Australia produced five yellow cards and one red.

On the same day the tourists were levelling the series in Brisbane, New Zealand were twice temporarily reduced to 13 men against Ireland as Angus Ta'avao was sent off in a 15-minute spell during which Leicester Fainga'anuku and Ofa Tu'ungafasi were sin-binned.

"I've had enough," said Jones. "I don't want to see a New Zealand-Ireland game like that ever again, where we don't even know how many people are supposed to be on the field.

"Rugby, when it's played at its best and we have the laws at the right level, we get that natural flow and rhythm in the game. But we don't have it at the moment.

"World Rugby is doing its best but we've just gone too far down one road."

'Let's bring it on'

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill expects Australia to "come with more physicality" for Saturday's deciding Test - but has "no qualms" his side will do likewise.

The tourists responded to a 30-28 defeat in the opening Test by winning 25-17 in Brisbane.

"I expect Australia to come hard physically at us," said Cockerill.

"They lost the physical battle early in the game last weekend and they'll want to put that right.

"You want rivalry don't you? You want spikiness to games. The first 15-20 minutes on Saturday - let's bring it on because that's what it's all about.

"We have got two teams who are playing for the Test series so we are both going to be going at it."

Australia captain Michael Hooper acknowledged England did a "great job" by getting on top early in last week's game - and hopes to reverse that on Saturday.

"We've got to get out of our end well," he said. "If we can, we can get an opportunity to utilise our set-piece and get down the other end of the field.

"We've been able to sustain a lot of pressure, come back into the games from being behind. We want to flip that - to come out with good momentum and stack it on and put these guys under pressure."

How the teams line up

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 10:49

    It's a difficult balance to find, but we the public have some blame to take.
    We throw tons of abuse at referees for getting calls wrong and it piles pressure on for them to ref games perfectly.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 10:58

      flibb replied:
      It's not difficult to find balance at all. This is intentional and a way to change the game by effectively holding it hostage to new forms of officiating (the same thing happened with VAR). Cause a problem to fix the problem.

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 10:47

    Whilst I am also frustrated the reality is that the intention behind the new laws is that a head clash is not accidental if the tackler is upright.

    I have the same argument with my daughetr that dropping her phone down the toilet is not an accident as you chose to take it in the bathroom.

    I would rather concentrate on how not to have three minute scrums that ensd in a penalty I can't understand

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 11:24

      jay replied:
      You get 3 minute scrums as safety is the most important thing there as people can get seriously injured if things go wrong. Less time ... more unsafe. As for the penalties the refs are there to stop players making scrums unsafe and the penalties are for pulling down mainly. If they got rid of the penalties because spectators dont understand them you will get more collapses and more injuries.

  • Comment posted by Psychic Camel, today at 10:58

    Players getting sent off for accidental head contact is an issue of the laws and not the ref/TMO who are only interpreting those rules. I agree that there is too much TMO interference and they should only intervene for serious foul play or when called by the ref to clarify something. The TMO should also avoid using language intended to influence the ref’s decision.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 11:18

      jay replied:
      U dont get accidental contact if you dip low in the tackle. Too many players tackle upright and risk the head contact until players learn to tackle lower there will be yellows and reds for what is effectively bad tackle technique.
      I am a ref and can tell you this is only the start World Rugby are looking to totally change tackles so the anything above the waist will be illegal in the future.

  • Comment posted by Fraser_Norfolk_NR11, today at 11:10

    I couldn't agree more. Rugby internationals, games of two 40 minute halves are now, most times, taking anywhere between 100 and 120 minutes to complete. The delays are becoming an absolute bore.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 10:42

    To be fair I agree with him. Accidental clashes of head happen sometimes. If it's over aggressive and poor technique then fair enough, but accidents that lead to red cards are getting ridiculous and generally spoils the outcome of the games.

    • Reply posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 10:49

      magicdarkshadow2 replied:
      The trouble is that these accidents are happening because of aggressive and poor technique. They know they can go lower, but choose not to. Because they want to 1) make a dominant tackle or 2) stop the offload or 3) make it more difficult for the tackled player to place the ball for his teammate for the ruck area. The laws are what are they are, so the players and their coaches need to adapt.

  • Comment posted by lambofthegreen, today at 11:52

    Stop water carriers coming on. There's no excuse for it. If temperatures are truly hot ( perhaps once a season ) the ref. can allow a break at 20 min. The authorities are asleep on the job not to act ( and it's creeping into cricket too ).

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 12:02

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      They are not really water carriers any more. They are in communication with the coaches and relaying messages. The players are complicit - constantly on the floor with injuries so terrible, they need a member of the medical team to look at it before making a miraculous recovery. If you are injured so badly medical staff need to look, you should leave the pitch immediately and the game carries on.

  • Comment posted by Shady, today at 11:50

    Absolutely with Eddie, a sensible balance needs to be found to keep the game moving instead of constant stop/start.
    A wonderful game/spectacle really is becoming a frustrating chore to watch now.

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 11:07

    Referees are relying on the TMO far to much but also some TMOs can’t keep their noses out at the slightest thing.Only time a TMO should butt in is an incident of foul play or at the request of the referee during a scoring sequence.There is already a referee and two assistants on the field so it’s about time they did their jobs properly and not refer to the TMO all the time.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:49

    He is right the games are becoming unwatchable with so many stoppages

  • Comment posted by GARETHTOOGOOD, today at 11:47

    Omg I agree with Eddie Jones! The tmo use has ruined rugby. Its really boring wstching it live. For a lot of things does it really matter? It will even out. Rugby league have a quick look. Can't sort it....put player on report and do it later. Awj of wales is yellowed for handling a ball he didn't touch tmo..... silence.
    Don't need constant interrupts it's not american football

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 11:56

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      Agree, majority of head collisions are accidental and don't warrant a red card. Put it on review and look at after the game.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:51

    Jones correct and all coaches probably think same. TMO is great asset to ref but needs to be only referred to if absolutely necessary. TMO should be able to review incidents without stoppages and only stop play on definite incident/error. Stopping play for 5 mins just to discuss something with multiple replays does no-one any good. TMO should be experienced enough and have authority to decide.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:56

      SD replied:
      I'll add maybe have two TMOs in use. That way one can review potential incidents etc whilst other watching game and keying up reviews. That way nothing gets missed and hopefully minimal disruption.

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 10:40

    I think the two assistant referees on the touch line are underused at the moment.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 11:29

      jay replied:
      They are not they call in a lot of penalties you know its them when there is a delay after the offence by the ref before he calls penalty as he has to listen to the AR. Also when the ref penalizes the blind side of a scrum its not his call 99 times out of 100

  • Comment posted by Finchyboy, today at 11:50

    I watched a league game recently - the tmo was there but was seldom heard - it was good to see the ref doing his day job, and well.

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 11:57

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      If I watch a RU game on catch up, I can usually get through it in 20 minutes by fast forwarding all the stoppages. I can't do that with a RL game. 80 minutes of rugby. I prefer RU, but the amount of stoppages and wasted time does need addressing.

  • Comment posted by Leila Poop, today at 11:11

    Got to agree. Never any flow to the game with scrums and line outs as it is...add in the TMO...

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:48

    He's the head coach of England so he help with this by encouraging the lowering of height of our tackles.

    • Reply posted by Hector, today at 10:49

      Hector replied:
      Cool story bro

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 12:02

    Definitely not wrong. I watched the New Zealand Ireland game and could not believe how many stoppages there were, ruins the game and flow as Eddie says

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:58

    Lots complaining about too much TMO interuption which is fair enough. However, if an incident is missed then supporters of wronged team will be up in arms it wasn't spotted.
    TMOs are essential, but way they are utilised needs to be improved.
    I think TMOs need more authority to make decisions without stopping play/referring to ref unless absolutely necessary.

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 11:58

    Finding myself agreeing with EJ on this one. Ok sometimes the ref makes a bad call but it evens itself out over time. That’s part of the character of rugby.

  • Comment posted by ebola, today at 11:33

    Watching rugby live is a bit of a chore. I think Sky Plus and the fast forward button were invented for the modern day scrum.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 11:46

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Agree - nine times out of ten it ends up as a penalty and that wasn't what it was there for in the first place. The team getting the "advantage" of the scrum should just keep possession and tap and go.

  • Comment posted by CommenterIrl, today at 11:27

    TMO delays are not the issue (being honest if youre a fan of one of the teams its one of the more exciting parts of the game). The real boredom issue is endless scrums resets but of course EJ doesnt want to talk about that cos winning scrum penalties is his game plan.. if youre watching a game and need to go to the loo would you do it when a TMO decision is pending or when a scrum is forming

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:30

      SD replied:
      Most teams if they are strong go for scrum penalties, SA more than any. Not just England.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured