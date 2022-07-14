Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

The Test series is tied at one win each going into Saturday's decider

Ollie Smith makes his Scotland debut at full-back for Saturday's Test series decider with Argentina.

The 21-year-old is joined in Santiago del Estero by Glasgow Warriors team-mate Rufus McLean, 22, who wins his third cap on the right wing.

Ewan Ashman, 22, makes his first start at hooker and Sione Tuipulotu comes in at centre to partner Mark Bennett.

Prop Rory Sutherland and scrum-half Ali Price are back to add experience, while Hamish Watson takes on the captaincy.

Watson, leading the side for the first time, is joined in an unchanged back-row by Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson after impressive showings from the trio in last weekend's 29-6 win in Salta.

Grant Gilchrist, who was captain for the first two Tests misses out, with Scott Cummings and Richie Gray forming the second row.

Blair Kinghorn starts at fly-half for the fourth successive game and tight-head Zander Fagerson makes his 50th international appearance.

Injuries to Rory Hutchinson and Darcy Graham create opportunities for Smith and McLean, while Kyle Rowe was also hurt after coming off the bench last weekend.

Sam Johnson, a try scorer last week, makes way for Tuipulotu, with head coach Gregor Townsend making eight changes to his XV.

Uncapped Edinburgh second-row Glen Young is among the replacements.

Scotland: Smith, McLean, Bennett, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, Price, Sutherland, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, Sebastian, Young, Christie, Horne, Thomson, Johnson.