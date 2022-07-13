Australia v England: Ollie Chessum to make first England start in third Test
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Australia v England: Third Test
|Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.
Leicester's Ollie Chessum will make his first start for England in the series decider against Australia on Saturday.
Chessum will take his place in the second row after an injury to Maro Itoje.
With flanker Sam Underhill ruled out with concussion, Lewis Ludlam will wear number seven in Sydney.
In the one change to the backline, Danny Care will be at scrum-half and Jack van Poortvliet, who started the last game, is on the bench.
Care was dropped after the 30-28 defeat in the opening game, while Poortvliet made his first England start as Eddie Jones' side won 25-17 to level the series.
"We've had a squad of 36 this tour who have competed hard and we're really proud of their efforts," said Jones.
"We go into this Test with a strong squad of 23. It's a young, inexperienced but together group who have developed well throughout this series.
"We want to play with purpose and energy to win the series and a historic Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground."
Jack Willis has recovered from a rib injury and is named among the replacements.
Itoje and Underhill both sustained concussions after starting in the second Test, while team-mate Tom Curry had already returned home after being concussed in the first Test.
Five players have been ruled out of the series because of concussion so far, with Australia's Jordan Petaia and Allan Alaalatoa also unavailable.
Teams
Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.
Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.
England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.
- What's happened to this iconic Scottish music festival? The Rise and Fall of T in the Park
- Can partners in grime save their rubbish company? Watch Filthy Business on BBC iPlayer now
Anybody who questions Lewis Ludlam's worth, or Danny Care starting, or who thinks Ben Youngs should ever play another test for England (far too slow), would be best advised to remain silent and watch the women's Euros.
Only changes I would make would be Jack Willis for Lewis Ludlam and Henry Arundell to start would like to see him given more minutes.
Underhill needs to be protected from himself, Baf and England rugby.
Another Northern Hemisphere clean sweep please.
Still, the bench has some legs to it, hope we use it wisely not just a token 5 minutes for some. Bazball at the SCG for me please!!
is. Far better to be at home with your feet up. Willis maybe there for entertainment value. VP great game last week, back on bench. Cheers ED