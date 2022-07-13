Close menu

Australia v England: Ollie Chessum to make first England start in third Test

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Chessum
Chessum came on for Itoje during the second-Test win over Australia
Australia v England: Third Test
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Leicester's Ollie Chessum will make his first start for England in the series decider against Australia on Saturday.

Chessum will take his place in the second row after an injury to Maro Itoje.

With flanker Sam Underhill ruled out with concussion, Lewis Ludlam will wear number seven in Sydney.

In the one change to the backline, Danny Care will be at scrum-half and Jack van Poortvliet, who started the last game, is on the bench.

Care was dropped after the 30-28 defeat in the opening game, while Poortvliet made his first England start as Eddie Jones' side won 25-17 to level the series.

"We've had a squad of 36 this tour who have competed hard and we're really proud of their efforts," said Jones.

"We go into this Test with a strong squad of 23. It's a young, inexperienced but together group who have developed well throughout this series.

"We want to play with purpose and energy to win the series and a historic Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground."

Jack Willis has recovered from a rib injury and is named among the replacements.

Itoje and Underhill both sustained concussions after starting in the second Test, while team-mate Tom Curry had already returned home after being concussed in the first Test.

Five players have been ruled out of the series because of concussion so far, with Australia's Jordan Petaia and Allan Alaalatoa also unavailable.

Teams

Australia: Hodge, Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete, Lolesio, White, Valetini, Hooper (capt), Wilson, Philip, Frost, Tupou, Porecki, Slipper.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Bell, Ala'alatoa, Leota, Samu, McDermott, Ikitau, Vunivalu.

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman, Smith, Care, B Vunipola, Ludlam, Lawes (capt), Hill, Chessum, Stuart, George, Genge.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Isiekwe, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Joseph, Arundell.

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by Eddie Izzards Beret, today at 08:47

    There's clearly a lot of commenters on here that never watch club rugby.

    Anybody who questions Lewis Ludlam's worth, or Danny Care starting, or who thinks Ben Youngs should ever play another test for England (far too slow), would be best advised to remain silent and watch the women's Euros.

  • Comment posted by TP, today at 08:46

    Looks like size advantage to Oz…

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 08:44

    I suspect we are about to find out that Itoje is far from indispensable and all the 🤬 won’t be missed.

  • Comment posted by javery3, today at 08:44

    Good team - shame about JVP not starting again looked very good last week.

    Only changes I would make would be Jack Willis for Lewis Ludlam and Henry Arundell to start would like to see him given more minutes.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 08:40

    in heavens name lets play open running rugby this weekend , let the backline have creative freedom , and please STOP kicking the ball away ,

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:37

    A far more friendly interchange of rugby thoughts without the usual suspects throwing their charged comments around the place. I do declare it would be nice if England won and Smith played a blinder, he’s still learning after all.
    Underhill needs to be protected from himself, Baf and England rugby.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 08:34

    Not too surprised by that XV given Jones nature to flip it round. Would have liked to have seen Van Poortvliet get a full 80 after last weeks performance mind.

    Another Northern Hemisphere clean sweep please.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 08:31

    What has JvP done wrong? Not convinced about LL. Oz are going to be fired up for this-let's hope we can repeat last Saturday

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 08:29

    The expected team. Good luck gentlemen.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 08:26

    Wouldn't be surprised if this is Jones asking Care to prove himself before he brings Youngs back in.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 08:23

    Pleased for Ludlam, looks to have lots of energy still and a real pest of a player. Care will only help Smith play if Smith physically plays at 10, yet to be convinced Smith/Farrell is an international level 10/12 combo no matter which way round they play.
    Still, the bench has some legs to it, hope we use it wisely not just a token 5 minutes for some. Bazball at the SCG for me please!!

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 08:19

    Still sticking to his oddball selections. Constant change at 13 when perhaps that not the problem. Some players who have gone on this tour must wonder what the point
    is. Far better to be at home with your feet up. Willis maybe there for entertainment value. VP great game last week, back on bench. Cheers ED

    • Reply posted by redkite72, today at 08:28

      redkite72 replied:
      Strange comment as the only change in the backs from last week is at 9.

  • Comment posted by jt, today at 08:15

    🤞 the trio of Care, Smith and Farrell click. Itoje is a big loss though.

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 08:14

    Just looking forward to after the World Cup…let’s hope the RFU learn their lesson.

  • Comment posted by Bobby, today at 08:07

    Fair play to Ludlum he deserves his start, I maybe would have had Lawes and Hill as my locks with Ludlum, Willis and Billy as loose forwards. However, not disappointed with the selections COME ON ENGLAND.. oh and good luck to the other nations..

  • Comment posted by Epicuriousness, today at 08:07

    I rate Care but thought Van Poortvliet was a cut above last week. Smoother, quicker service seemed to suit the runners. I guess Jones has his reasons which is a little worrying!

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:06

    Great to see Care, Smith and Fazzer, a proven trio that works like clockwork.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 08:06

    Even with the injuries that's still a pretty good pack, with some good youngsters coming through. Same questions to me for the back row but massive boost that Willis is there. The back 3 to me need to show more threat, and its Joseph and Arundell on the bench who look like they may be unleashed to add some thrust. Hopefully though everything clicks. We should win this.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 08:16

      vvales replied:
      “Unleashed to add some thrust”
      a magnificent turn of phrase to describe English back play. Well done Academy.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:04

    What is Jones on. For me Van Poortvliet had a cracker of a game last time and made Care look second string. For doing a job of work for the team his reward is getting dropped to the bench by Jones.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 07:51

    Can't be any more obnoxious than Itoje so good luck to him...

