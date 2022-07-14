Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar has 102 caps for Wales in addition to three for the British and Irish Lions

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue : DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date : Saturday, 16 July Kick-off : 16:05 BST Coverage : Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales captain Dan Biggar and prop Dillon Lewis have been passed fit for the series-deciding third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has made one change with wing Josh Adams replacing the injured Alex Cuthbert.

Centre Owen Watkin comes in as the only change on the replacements' bench.

Wales lost 32-29 in the first Test in Pretoria before levelling the series with a 13-12 win in Bloemfontein.

Adams' recall means Pivac has named the same side which started the series opener.

Biggar came off with a shoulder injury during the second half of the second-Test win.

The fly-half was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, who kicked a 79th-minute winning conversion from the touchline.

Prop Lewis picked up an elbow problem and left the ground in a sling.

Tight-head prop had become a problem position for Wales with Tomas Francis, Leon Brown and Samson Lee all sidelined with injuries.

Saracens prop Sam Wainwright came on for his international debut for the injured Lewis and forced a crucial scrum penalty which helped lay the foundations for the late Adams try and Anscombe conversion.

South Africa v Wales: Tourists' defence can still improve - Jenkins

"Most people had written us off before we left Wales and to be in this position, with an opportunity to win this series - it's a great position for us to be in," said Pivac.

"It's fantastic that there's something to play for in this Test match.

"However, it's been a tough training week because we've been a bit banged up as you'd expect after two very physical Test matches.

"So to have the majority of the squad that we arrived on these shores with available is a pretty good state to be in.

"The atmosphere on match day has been excellent. South African fans are very loud, they support their side and they let you know what they are thinking of the occasion.

"It's an environment that tests you and the players have so far stood up in both matches.

"We're looking forward to another full house and another crowd that really gets behind the occasion and makes it a special one."

George North, starting alongside Nick Tompkins in the centre for the third time in a row, will overtake Stephen Jones' record as the most-capped Wales men's international back of all time this weekend with 105 appearances.

North made his debut for Wales in 2010 against South Africa in Cardiff, scoring two tries.

Only Alun Wyn Jones (152), named among Wales' replacements, and defence coach Gethin Jenkins (129) have more Wales caps.

"It's fantastic for George," said Pivac. "He's worked really hard to come back from a major injury and to break that record is no mean achievement.

"I'm looking forward to seeing George out there on Saturday and hope he can have a stormer for us."

Wales team to face South Africa: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar (capt), Hardy; G Thomas, Elias, D Lewis, Rowlands, Beard, Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, W Jones, S Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Navidi, T Williams, Anscombe, Watkin.