Louis Rees-Zammit has scored eight tries in 18 internationals for Wales

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit has enjoyed a meteoric rise in international rugby.

Capped at 19, he played a starring role in the 2021 Six Nations success with four tries which saw his profile soar. He also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions later that year.

Earlier this year, though, Rees-Zammit received a first setback in his Wales career when he was dropped for the Six Nations trip to England, with Alex Cuthbert and Josh Adams preferred on the wings.

On a weekend when he would have expected to run out at Twickenham, Rees-Zammit was instead on the Gloucester bench.

"It was the biggest game, Wales v England, I was annoyed but you've got to get over it pretty sharpish because I had a game the same week," he said.

"I was gutted not being able to play for Wales but knew I had to go to Gloucester and prove why I should be playing and try to get a bit of consistency in my game.

"It was very tough but I didn't have much of a choice. I had to go back to Gloucester and perform, otherwise I wouldn't have got picked for Wales again.

"I tried to play my best. Alex Cuthbert and Josh Adams were playing well at the time as well."

Sometimes it is easy to forget Rees-Zammit is still only 21. He still carries the touring love spoon around South Africa to reflect his status as the youngest member of the party.

He has bounced back admirably from his first international blip and has praised the part Gloucester and Wales played in his rejuvenation.

"Gloucester are amazing with me," he added.

"The coach gives me so much freedom to play at my best and get some form.

"As soon as I get form, I try to be unstoppable but it just helps my game, gives me confidence and I can be myself then.

"When I went back there, they were all cheering me up. Although I was on the bench for the first couple of games, it was about trying to make an impact when I came on.

"I guess I did that and I came back to Wales. They were great as well.

"Not everyone gets picked, so they just said go back and try to play as well as you can, give it your all and we'll look forward to next week and see if you get picked."

Rees-Zammit returned on the Wales bench against France and started against Italy before finishing the season impressively with Gloucester, leaving Pivac impressed with his condition coming into this summer's Wales camp.

"I felt at my best physically and mentally," said Rees-Zammit.

"I felt fit coming into camp, that's down to the consistency and playing all the matches for Gloucester at the end of last season.

"Putting on the red shirt is everything and you have to play well here, especially against South Africa because we know how good they are."

Rees-Zammit has done that with two impressive tries in the first Test 32-29 defeat in Pretoria.

In the second half of that game, the Gloucester wing was shown a yellow card for a cynical professional foul that he and Wales believe was a textbook breakdown steal, with Pivac later admitting they had spoken to World Rugby about the incident.

"It was tough to take for all of us," Rees-Zammit added.

"I was glad to score but at the same time we lost. You can't be too happy because you lost, there is no point.

"I believed I'd won the jackal and then to see the yellow card - I was pretty angry, as you could all see.

"But I couldn't do anything, I had to just go and sit on the bench and hold it all in. I wasn't best pleased but it is what it is. You just have to take it on the chin.

"We felt like we were so close but had to use it as motivation heading into the second Test.

"We knew what they were about but if we stuck to our plans, we knew we could win."

Wales' victory in Bloemfontein has set up the series decider in Cape Town which Rees-Zammit will be a part of having not been selected for the Test matches for the Lions 12 months ago.

"It's amazing. I always believed that I could play against South Africa, that I was made for it," he added.

"Unfortunately I didn't get the chance last year but I'm here now and it's 1-1 in the series. What more would I want? The decider is coming up on Saturday, I can't wait.

"To be the first [Wales men's] team to win on South African soil is amazing but ultimately we're here to win a Test series."