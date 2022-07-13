Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sam Cross was part of the Team GB Sevens squad who were beaten by Fiji in the 2016 Olympic final

Olympic silver medallist Sam Cross has been named in a 13-man Wales Sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Ospreys back row Cross, 29, helped Team GB finish as Sevens runners-up at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Recent sevens recruit and Cross' fellow 15-a-side international Tyler Morgan is also included.

Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams, Tom Williams and Owen Jenkins were part of the Wales squad who came seventh at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Morgan was given his sevens chance after being released by Scarlets at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Sevens will be staged at Coventry Stadium between July 29-31.

Wales are in Pool C alongside Fiji, Canada and Zambia.

"It's been a tough selection process," said Wales Sevens head coach Richie Pugh.

"The squad is based mostly around boys who have been involved in our World Sevens campaign, adding the experience of Olympic silver medallist Sam Cross from the Ospreys, and we've also kept Tyler Morgan after the Toulouse and London legs.

"Their pedigree certainly adds great value to the squad. There were some tough calls but that's international sport, that's the competitive environment we want to create."

Push says he is hopeful that Wales "can cause some problems" in their qualifying pool.

"To have the Commonwealth Games in the UK is an exciting prospect," he added.

"To play in a multi-sport event with other athletes and sports provides the players and management with a unique opportunity.

"I've been to three as a player and coach and some of the squad went to Gold Coast [in 2018], but it will be a new experience for many. We want to do justice to ourselves, Team Wales and Welsh rugby.

"We have come close to medalling before - we were very close in 2006 in Melbourne, we were knocked out in the quarters in Delhi and we came very close to beating Fiji in Gold Coast and medalling so we are going to be bold and aim high."

Wales Commonwealth Games Sevens squad: Luke Treharne (Wales Sevens), Tyler Morgan (Unattached), Morgan Sieniawski (Wales Sevens), Sam Cross (Ospreys), Tom Brown (Wales Sevens), Callum Williams (Scarlets), Owen Jenkins (Unattached), Tom Williams (Wales Sevens), Morgan Williams (Wales Sevens), Cole Swannack (Newport), Lloyd Lewis (Wales Sevens), Ewan Rosser (Dragons), Callum Carson (Aberavon)