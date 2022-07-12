Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

South Africa v Wales: Series win would boost Wales for World Cup - Adams

Summer Tour, third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales wing Josh Adams is hoping for a different result in his latest Test series decider against the Springboks in South Africa.

Twelve months ago Adams was part of the British and Irish Lions starting side that lost the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Now Adams returns with Wales to face the Springboks in another winner-takes-all international.

"Hopefully it goes a little bit better than last year," said Adams.

"South Africa are a great team. They've shown that over the two Tests and it's been close in both games. I've no doubt it will be exactly the same this weekend.

"It's important to focus our minds on being the first [Wales men's] team to come out here and win a Test series. That's our sole goal as a squad."

The match will take place at the same Cape Town venue as last year's Lions defeat, but there will be one major difference.

The Lions decider was played in an empty stadium because of Covid-19, but there will be fans present this time around.

"It's brilliant - having seen games played in South Africa over numerous years, whichever touring team comes out here, the stadiums are always rocking," said Adams.

"They make a great atmosphere and Loftus [Versfeld] and Bloemfontein have been incredible.

"Hopefully we'll have another big crowd in Cape Town and it can be a great day."

Cardiff wing Adams, 27, battled back from a knee injury suffered in April to start the first Test - a 32-29 defeat in Pretoria - before dropping to the replacements' bench for the victory in Bloemfontein.

Wing Josh Adams scored his 20th international try on his 41st Wales cap against South Africa in Bloemfontein

But after Alex Cuthbert came off early because of a shoulder injury, Adams came on and scored a late try which was converted by Gareth Anscombe to clinch victory.

"Well, I didn't have to do much did I?" reflected Adams.

"Chicken [Anscombe] put a great pass in over the top and it was fairly straightforward for me.

"The conversion was then a clutch moment from him.

"It's what the 10s are about. They thrive under pressure - right on the touchline, to go in front, and he pops it between the poles.

"I know he puts loads of hours in. It's great for him."

Anscombe made his match-winning contribution having missed the birth of his child while away in South Africa.

This scenario is something Adams can empathise with having been in a similar situation while away with the Lions last summer, when he was not present at the birth of his daughter.

"I know all too well exactly what he was going through," he added.

"He missed it by a couple of hours. I'm sure he's desperate to get back and be with his family but that's a nice moment for him, that makes it feel worthwhile to put the kick over and win us the game."

The Adams try came from Wales' only real attack in the second-Test win, with victory based on determined defence.

"You have to be clinical against South Africa, especially when you get into their 22, you have to come away with as many points as you can," he added.

"We were clinical. One shot, one kill, if you like.

"Our resolve to stay in the fight was good, our forwards kept chipping away, they didn't rush anything, we didn't lose patience and it was a well-worked try.

"Looking back over the two Tests there have been opportunities we haven't taken and that's been frustrating for us, especially as backs.

"This week will be about being as clinical as we can be and taking the chances."