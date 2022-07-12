Close menu

Maori All Blacks 24-30 Ireland: Tourists' midweek side earn Wellington win

Jordan Larmour's try helped Ireland lead after New Zealand had notched the first touchdown
Jordan Larmour crossed for two of Ireland's four tries in Wellington
Maori All Blacks v Ireland
Maori All Blacks (5) 24
Tries: Stevenson, Penalty, Love, Weber Cons: Ioane
Ireland (17) 30
Tries: Larmour 2, Timoney, Coombes Cons: Frawley 2 Pens: Frawley 2

Ireland's midweek team avenged their defeat by the Maori All Blacks a fortnight ago with an impressive win.

Shaun Stevenson's try put the Maoris ahead but Keith Earls' quick lineout set up a reply by Jordan Larmour.

After Ciaran Frawley kicked five more Irish points, Nick Timoney's converted try put them 17-5 ahead at half time.

A penalty try and superb Ruben Love score cut Ireland's lead to 25-17 but Larmour's second touchdown sealed the victory before Brad Weber's late score.

Ireland's deserved victory in wet conditions in Wellington should further boost morale after the superb second-Test win against the All Blacks which set up this weekend's series decider.

Despite a slippery ball that led to numerous handling errors, the teams served up an entertaining contest including yellow cards for try-scorers Larmour and Stevenson as well as Ireland back row Cian Prendergast and Maori prop Ollie Norris.

Maori All Blacks: Moorby, Stevenson, Sullivan, Nankivell, Garden-Bachop, Ioane, Perenara (captain); Norris, Eklund, Lomax; Selby-Rickit, Walker-Leawere; Prinsep, Harmon, Grace.

Replacements: Apisai, Williams, Renata, Howden, Delany, Weber, Love, Proctor.

Ireland: Lowry; Larmour, Earls (capt), McCloskey, O'Brien; Frawley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, O'Toole, McCarthy, Treadwell; Prendergast, Timoney, Coombes.

Replacements: Herring, Byrne, Bent, Baird, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Hansen.

