Jordan Larmour crossed for two of Ireland's four tries in Wellington

Maori All Blacks v Ireland Maori All Blacks (5) 24 Tries: Stevenson, Penalty, Love, Weber Cons: Ioane Ireland (17) 30 Tries: Larmour 2, Timoney, Coombes Cons: Frawley 2 Pens: Frawley 2

Ireland's midweek team avenged their defeat by the Maori All Blacks a fortnight ago with an impressive win.

Shaun Stevenson's try put the Maoris ahead but Keith Earls' quick lineout set up a reply by Jordan Larmour.

After Ciaran Frawley kicked five more Irish points, Nick Timoney's converted try put them 17-5 ahead at half time.

A penalty try and superb Ruben Love score cut Ireland's lead to 25-17 but Larmour's second touchdown sealed the victory before Brad Weber's late score.

Ireland's deserved victory in wet conditions in Wellington should further boost morale after the superb second-Test win against the All Blacks which set up this weekend's series decider.

Despite a slippery ball that led to numerous handling errors, the teams served up an entertaining contest including yellow cards for try-scorers Larmour and Stevenson as well as Ireland back row Cian Prendergast and Maori prop Ollie Norris.

Maori All Blacks: Moorby, Stevenson, Sullivan, Nankivell, Garden-Bachop, Ioane, Perenara (captain); Norris, Eklund, Lomax; Selby-Rickit, Walker-Leawere; Prinsep, Harmon, Grace.

Replacements: Apisai, Williams, Renata, Howden, Delany, Weber, Love, Proctor.

Ireland: Lowry; Larmour, Earls (capt), McCloskey, O'Brien; Frawley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, O'Toole, McCarthy, Treadwell; Prendergast, Timoney, Coombes.

Replacements: Herring, Byrne, Bent, Baird, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Hansen.