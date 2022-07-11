Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France beat Japan on Saturday to become the number on Test team in the world

France have moved up to number one in the men's rugby union world rankings for the first time in their history.

The 2022 Grand Slam winners beat Japan 20-15 on Saturday to take top spot as New Zealand lost 23-12 to Ireland and world champions South Africa were upset 13-12 by Wales.

Ireland could have gone first, but Will Jordan's late try reduced their winning margin below the required 16 points.

Ireland are now second, while the All Blacks drop to fourth, an all-time low.

The Springboks are ranked third, while England's 25-17 victory over Australia in the second Test, to level the series, moved them one place above their opponents into fifth.

Scotland's 29-6 win over Argentina saw them overtake the Pumas in seventh spot, while both sides are separated by Wales in eighth.

Georgia have moved above Six Nations side Italy in 12th after defeating the Azzurri 28-19 in Batumi on Sunday.