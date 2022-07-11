Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Summer Tour, Third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert has been ruled out of the deciding third Test against South Africa with a shoulder injury.

Cuthbert, 32, suffered the injury during the first half of the 13-12 second Test win in Bloemfontein.

His replacement Josh Adams scored the late try that was converted by Gareth Anscombe to win the game.

Captain Dan Biggar and prop Dillon Lewis have not yet been ruled out of the Cape Town match after suffering injuries in the second Test.

Fly-half Biggar suffered a shoulder injury in Bloemfontein while Lewis also picked up an arm problem in the second half.

No replacement will be flown out by Wales for Cuthbert with Adams in contention to start against the Springboks in the series decider after South Africa won the opening match in Pretoria.