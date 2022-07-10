Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Underhill started England's 25-17 win against Australia on 9 July

Australia v England: Third Test Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST

England flanker Sam Underhill will not be available for Saturday's series decider against Australia after being withdrawn from the squad because of concussion along with lock Maro Itoje.

England boss Eddie Jones confirmed after England's second Test win that Itoje had been ruled out and left the door open for Underhill's return.

But on Monday the side confirmed both would play no further part in the tour.

No replacements will be called up before the final Test in Sydney.

Both players sustained concussions after starting in the 25-17 win that levelled the series.

Number eight Billy Vunipola and Courtney Lawes were alongside Underhill in the back row, with Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam on the bench.

Flanker Tom Curry had already returned home after being concussed in the first Test. Jack Willis is another back row option after being cleared to train following a rib injury.

Five players have been ruled out of the series because of concussion so far, with Australia's Jordan Petaia and Allan Alaalatoa also unavailable.

Underhill was out for three months earlier this season after sustaining two head injuries in December.