Scotland silenced the home crowd on on Independence Day in Argentina

Scotland were simply "scratching the surface" after levelling the series in Argentina with a comprehensive 29-6 win, says head coach Gregor Townsend.

A dominant second half for the visitors in Salta sets up decisive third Test in Santiago del Estero next Saturday.

"We knew we'd get a response this week," Townsend told Sky Sports.

"There's a lot of togetherness in the squad, it's a group that cares about each other and about playing for their country."

Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson were the try-scorers as Scotland ran up 21 unanswered second-half points after a scruffy first 40 minutes.

The hosts led 6-3 just before the interval, but man-of-the-match Watson marked his 50th cap with a timely score and the forward power of Townsend's side told from that point.

"We are scratching the surface with that performance, we'll be working to bring our best performance next week," he added.

"We started the game well. It was a mixed performance after that, but at the start of the second half we really took the ball to them.

"I thought some of the running lines and the effort in contact was outstanding.

"[There are a] lot of areas to improve, but to win a Test match in Argentina takes a lot of hard work. So real credit to our team for that.

"We knew it would be a tough challenge but our pack was outstanding, the back row in particular, against a quality side away from home in tiring conditions.

"Good foundations to build on for next week and for next season. That third quarter we had a lot of ball, a real credit to our maul and scrum performances."

The only downside was injuries to backs Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe.

Townsend declared Hutchinson doubtful for the series decider, while expressing fears that London Irish wing Rowe had suffered a "serious injury" after coming on to win his first cap.