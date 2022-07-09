Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Blair Kinghorn scored an early penalty and two conversations as Scotland won comfortably

Argentina 6-29 Scotland Argentina (6) 6 Pens: Boffelli 2 Scotland (8) 29 Tries: Watson, Bennett, Fagerson, Johnson Cons: Kinghorn 2, Thompson Pen: Kinghorn

Scotland scored four tries as they levelled their three-match Test series with Argentina with a dominant 29-6 victory in Salta.

Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend's side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style.

Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson also contributed nine points with the boot.

The series will now be decided in next Saturday's third game in Santiago del Estero.

Scotland were reeling after a 26-18 defeat last weekend in Jujuy.

This time they made a fast start on a blisteringly hot afternoon and Kinghorn landed a simple fourth-minute penalty.

But Edinburgh full-back Emiliano Boffelli levelled the scores before White's high tackle on Rodrigo Bruni gave him another easy penalty.

Scotland, however, seized the lead again just before the break after they had chosen to ignore a straightforward three points in front of the posts and go for the corner.

Argentina were unable to defend a driving line-out and Watson marked his 50th appearance by burrowing over for his seventh Test try.

Scotland extended their lead within two minutes of the restart after Rory Darge and Pierre Schoeman smashed holes in the home defence.

White set up Bennett, who cut an excellent line to score his second try in as many weeks, and Kinghorn converted for a 15-6 lead.

Guido Petti appeared to give Argentina hope when storming over, but the score was disallowed for a forward pass from winger Juan Imhoff earlier in the move.

Argentina had a mountain to climb after Boffelli was shown a yellow card after 52 minutes for killing the ball.

Scotland took full advantage as Fagerson barrelled over for his first Test try and replacement Thompson added the extras.

Los Pumas' misery continued when Carreras seemed certain to score but lost the ball under pressure from Darge.

Scotland put the seal on victory when Johnson charged onto Price's pass and Thompson converted.

Argentina: Mallia, S Cordero, Orlando, de la Fuente, Boffelli, S Carreras, Bertranou, Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya, Gomez Kodela, Petti, Alemanno, Gonzalez, Kremer, Bruni.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Sclavi, Paulos, Isa, Imhoff, Moroni.

Scotland team: Hutchinson, Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, White; Schoeman, Cherry, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist (c), Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Sebastian, Cummings, Christie, Price, Thompson, Rowe.