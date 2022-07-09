Close menu

Maro Itoje: England lock ruled out of final Australia Test

Maro Itoje
Itoje was an inspirational figure for England in the first half of Saturday's win
Australia v England: Third Test
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

England lock Maro Itoje has been ruled out of the series decider against Australia in Sydney next Saturday.

The Saracens forward needed medical attention following a collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time in the second Test and left the field for a head injury assessment.

England went on to level the three-match series with a 25-17 victory.

"The medical situation with Maro is that he will be out next weekend," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

