Maro Itoje: England lock ruled out of final Australia Test
|Australia v England: Third Test
|Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
England lock Maro Itoje has been ruled out of the series decider against Australia in Sydney next Saturday.
The Saracens forward needed medical attention following a collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time in the second Test and left the field for a head injury assessment.
England went on to level the three-match series with a 25-17 victory.
"The medical situation with Maro is that he will be out next weekend," said England head coach Eddie Jones.