Australia 17-25 England: Eddie Jones' side hold on in second Test to level series

Australia v England: Second Test
Australia: (7) 17
Tries: Tupou, Kerevi Pens: Lolesio Cons: Lolesio 2
England: (19) 25
Tries: B Vunipola Pens: Farrell 6 Cons: Farrell

England produced an aggressive and resilient display to beat Australia in the second Test in Brisbane and take the three-match series to a decider.

Billy Vunipola powered over for an early try and Owen Farrell added four penalties as England led 19-0.

Taniela Tupou reduced England's lead just before half-time and a Samu Kerevi try piled on the pressure.

England rallied and a sixth Farrell penalty enabled them to level the series and end a four-match losing run.

Eddie Jones' side needed a much-improved display after a disappointing 30-28 defeat by 14-man Australia in the first Test.

England started well to open a commanding lead and had enough composure to regain the momentum after sustained Australia pressure in the second half.

They now travel to Sydney for the deciding match next Saturday with the Ella-Mobbs Cup still up for grabs.

Powerful England dominate first half

Prop Ellis Genge set the tone for England's performance by bulldozing past Australia captain Michael Hooper in the opening minutes.

The tourists' fierce tackling gave them a stranglehold on the game, and they turned territory into an early try when Vunipola was driven over the line from an England line-out.

With the Wallabies rattled by England's ferocity, Farrell punished the home side with two penalties.

Continuing their relentless pace, Marcus Smith sought to release debutant Tommy Freeman but his pass was knocked forward by Izaia Perese who was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

Jack Nowell ran out of room on the opposite wing as England stretched Australia's defence to the limit.

Farrell kicked two more penalties but Jones' side needed another try to underline their dominance.

Instead, Australia surged into England's 22 for the first time and prop Taniela Tupou - nicknamed the 'Tongan Thor' because of his incredible size and power - smashed over the line to give the hosts a lifeline.

England suffered a further blow before half-time when lock Maro Itoje went off for a head injury assessment following a collision.

Line-ups

Australia: Petaia; Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Philip, Neville, Leota, Hooper (captain), Valetini

Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Frost, Samu, Gordon, O'Connor, Perese

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (captain), Underhill, B Vunipola

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Joseph, Care, Arundell

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

131 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark Arnold, today at 13:27

    Since when is an 8 point win in Australia “holding on”. More than a score ahead. Just a ridiculous headline.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:31

      SD replied:
      BBC very anti England. As it's always been.

      Other home nations lose and it's a plucky defeat, if England lose they were thrashed and humiliated.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 13:22

    Good win but England still look ponderous with ball in hand.

  • Comment posted by edmundburke, today at 13:26

    Can someone please, please educate rugby commentators and so-called pundits in the Rugby Laws, and English !!

    That WAS a "deliberate knock-on" by the Australian player. It might not have been an "intentional knock-on" but it was a deliberate knock-on.

    The Rugby laws, in the preface and in the body of some laws, make clear the difference in meaning between "deliberate" and "intentional".

    • Reply posted by cheeky_nffc, today at 13:31

      cheeky_nffc replied:
      deliberate
      adjective
      /dɪˈlɪb(ə)rət/
      1.
      done consciously and intentionally.

      The law seems to be applied as if it reads you're off if you go for it with one hand.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 13:23

    When are 'Australia' changing their name to 'Australasia' ?

    Good win for us anyway. Numpties on here calling for OF to be dropped

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 13:26

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Apart from his kicking, he was ok only today, there must be a better option available.

  • Comment posted by Scottish, today at 13:33

    England, much more alert this weekend - especially 1st half

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:25

    Where's ABE and his chum? Thought Australia going to win 100-0 and series 3-0?

    Oh dear.

    Anyway, Australian backs are superb. Centres and wings so dangerous.

    Freeman and Porter did pretty well for Eng.

    One thing, are Autralians made of papier mache? So many injuries.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 13:22

    Better English performance without being convincing. Some of the newer caps showed well, but too many occasions when inaccuracy was to the fore more than clinical skill deliverence. BV back near his best, won without MI too. Great decider next week!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 13:19

    Finally the smith/Farrell combo is starting to show its true potential. Not out of the woods yet though, but a win is a win and congrats England, commiserations to Australia

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 13:17

    Ok sports fans, good competitive win for England stems the flow of losses. Well played and amazing what a splash of ‘eau de underdog’ cologne does for the motivation!

    BUT should EJ stay now or go anyway? Up for GO, down for STAY.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 13:22

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Don't understand why people can't just enjoy a win without immediately having to get on the manager's back.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 13:17

    Come on folks.
    We had to beat a team with Philip Neville in their scrum.
    :-D

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 13:21

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      Lol and a Village People impersonator at 9

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 13:32

    Good result for England...although there will be concern over the injuries!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:34

      SD replied:
      To Australia yes, must have lost 5 players?

  • Comment posted by backchatter, today at 13:30

    Hopefully, that will give them a bit of confidence. However, they've still got a tendency to panic and lose cohesion when they're under pressure, and the game could easily have slipped away from them (yet again) in the second half. They really need to hold their nerve when the other side are in the ascendancy and, if they can do that, they should at last realise their full potential.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 13:27

    Kind of pleased that Arundel came on and immediately made a stupid (but thankfully not costly) error. It reminds us that he’s an incredibly talented 19 year old, and we need to rely on the England and LI coaches (those who know his game best) to exercise their best judgment about how quickly he should be bought into the first XV and test rugby.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 13:23

    Good day so far for six nations teams.

    Hopefully Wales can beat SA B team and Scotland can beat the Pumas.

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 13:32

      TARW replied:
      That is not a B team!!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:19

    Excellent win by England, thoroughly deserved. Lawes, Billy, JvP, Steward and especially Farrell superb.

    Think Farrell answered a lot of critics there.

    Bring on next week.

    Right Wales and Scotland, Ireland and England done it so over to you.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:22

      SD replied:
      And Nowell very good. Smith pretty average I thought.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 13:35

    A much better team performance from England

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 13:32

    Come on Wales, let's do the Northern Hemisphere clean sweep today.

    • Reply posted by AJM, today at 13:37

      AJM replied:
      And Scotland …

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 13:31

    Good win England, deserved it overall.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:24

    Hmmm feel is if Australia practically handed us that game - some terrible execution and decisions between 60-70 minutes.

    That said we were dominant in the first half and it would have been a disaster to lose from 19-0.

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 13:36

    Poor second half overall.

    Backs still look lost after one or two phases.

    But a win is a win.

