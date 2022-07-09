Australia 17-25 England: Eddie Jones' side hold on in second Test to level series
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Australia v England: Second Test
|Australia: (7) 17
|Tries: Tupou, Kerevi Pens: Lolesio Cons: Lolesio 2
|England: (19) 25
|Tries: B Vunipola Pens: Farrell 6 Cons: Farrell
England produced an aggressive and resilient display to beat Australia in the second Test in Brisbane and take the three-match series to a decider.
Billy Vunipola powered over for an early try and Owen Farrell added four penalties as England led 19-0.
Taniela Tupou reduced England's lead just before half-time and a Samu Kerevi try piled on the pressure.
England rallied and a sixth Farrell penalty enabled them to level the series and end a four-match losing run.
Eddie Jones' side needed a much-improved display after a disappointing 30-28 defeat by 14-man Australia in the first Test.
England started well to open a commanding lead and had enough composure to regain the momentum after sustained Australia pressure in the second half.
They now travel to Sydney for the deciding match next Saturday with the Ella-Mobbs Cup still up for grabs.
Powerful England dominate first half
Prop Ellis Genge set the tone for England's performance by bulldozing past Australia captain Michael Hooper in the opening minutes.
The tourists' fierce tackling gave them a stranglehold on the game, and they turned territory into an early try when Vunipola was driven over the line from an England line-out.
With the Wallabies rattled by England's ferocity, Farrell punished the home side with two penalties.
Continuing their relentless pace, Marcus Smith sought to release debutant Tommy Freeman but his pass was knocked forward by Izaia Perese who was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.
Jack Nowell ran out of room on the opposite wing as England stretched Australia's defence to the limit.
Farrell kicked two more penalties but Jones' side needed another try to underline their dominance.
Instead, Australia surged into England's 22 for the first time and prop Taniela Tupou - nicknamed the 'Tongan Thor' because of his incredible size and power - smashed over the line to give the hosts a lifeline.
England suffered a further blow before half-time when lock Maro Itoje went off for a head injury assessment following a collision.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Australia: Petaia; Wright, Paisami, Kerevi, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Bell, Porecki, Tupou, Philip, Neville, Leota, Hooper (captain), Valetini
Replacements: Fainga'a, Sio, Slipper, Frost, Samu, Gordon, O'Connor, Perese
England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell, Freeman; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (captain), Underhill, B Vunipola
Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Heyes, Chessum, Ludlam, Joseph, Care, Arundell
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
- Do you believe in a 'deep state'?: Meet America's most powerful man in history who made US presidents wait
- What are the secret ingredients of a viral food video?: Chef and internet sensation Sam Way shares his recipe
That WAS a "deliberate knock-on" by the Australian player. It might not have been an "intentional knock-on" but it was a deliberate knock-on.
The Rugby laws, in the preface and in the body of some laws, make clear the difference in meaning between "deliberate" and "intentional".
Good win for us anyway. Numpties on here calling for OF to be dropped
Oh dear.
Anyway, Australian backs are superb. Centres and wings so dangerous.
Freeman and Porter did pretty well for Eng.
One thing, are Autralians made of papier mache? So many injuries.
BUT should EJ stay now or go anyway? Up for GO, down for STAY.
We had to beat a team with Philip Neville in their scrum.
:-D
Hopefully Wales can beat SA B team and Scotland can beat the Pumas.
Think Farrell answered a lot of critics there.
Bring on next week.
Right Wales and Scotland, Ireland and England done it so over to you.
That said we were dominant in the first half and it would have been a disaster to lose from 19-0.
Backs still look lost after one or two phases.
But a win is a win.