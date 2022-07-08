Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andrew Porter scored a try in either half as Ireland led throughout

New Zealand v Ireland: second Test New Zealand (7) 12 Tries: B Barrett, Jordan Con: B Barrett Ireland (10) 23 Tries: Porter 2 Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 3

Ireland emerged victorious from a chaotic game to claim their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and level their three-match series.

The All Blacks were permanently reduced to 14-men when Angus Ta'avao was shown red on 31 minutes in a bizarrely undisciplined first half in Dunedin.

Andrew Porter scored a try in each half for the visitors, who led throughout.

The series will be decided in next week's winner-takes-all meeting in Wellington.

Having never beaten New Zealand before 2016, Ireland have now won four of the last seven meetings between the sides - with their latest victory arguably the most emphatic example of the strides taken under Andy Farrell.

Their cause was aided by a violently off-colour New Zealand, whose disciplinary problems saw them twice temporarily reduced to 13-men in the first half, while they only posed an attacking threat in the final stages of each half.

Ireland will anticipate an enormous response next week, but will fear nothing as they go in search of what would be a sensational series win.

More to follow.

New Zealand: J Barrett; Reece, Ioane, Tupaea, Fainga'anuku; B Barrett, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Tu'ungafasi, Retallick, S Barrett, Papalii, Cane (capt), Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Ross, Ta'avao, Tuipulotu, Sowakula, Fakatava, Mo'unga, Jordan.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Aki.