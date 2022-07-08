Close menu

South Africa 12-13 Wales: Late drama as tourists make history

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Bloemfontein

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments43

Breaking news
Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales
South Africa (3) 12
Pens: Pollard
Wales (3) 13
Try: Adams Con: Anscombe Pens: Biggar, Anscombe

Wales made history by beating the Springboks in South Africa for the first time with a dramatic win in Bloemfontein.

Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe kicked a brilliant 79th-minute touchline conversion after Josh Adams scored the game's only try.

South Africa, with 14 changes, had appeared to be coasting to victory with four Handre Pollard penalties.

But there will now be a series decider in Cape Town next Saturday.

South Africa had promised to bury Wales in the series at Bloemfontein's ground which has been described as a graveyard for opposition sides.

Wales appeared to be dead and buried as they trailed 12-3, but battled back heroically and scored with their only real opportunity.

Anscombe, on for the injured Wales captain Dan Biggar, completed the task.

It was the defensive efforts of Dan Lydiate and most notably man-of-the-match Tommy Reffell who allowed Wales to stay in touch with the Springboks.

It was a disjointed performance from Wayne Pivac's side, but they will not care

More to follow.

South Africa: Gelant; Arendse, Kriel, Esterhuizen, Fassi; Pollard (capt) Henrikse; T du Toit, Dweba, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Orie, Coetzee, P-Steph du Toit, Roos,

Replacements: Marx, Mchunu, Koch, Nortje, Elstadt, Fourie, Williams, Willemse.

Wales: LWilliams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Cuthbert; Biggar (capt), Hardy; GThomas, Elias, Lewis, Rowlands,Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Navidi, T Williams, Anscombe, Adams.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia).

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by hector, today at 18:14

    Finally we snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 18:14

    Congrats wales, what a win! Gardener needs reassigned how arrogant to even refuse to check

  • Comment posted by Guido Pancaldi, today at 18:13

    Well done them!

  • Comment posted by wayne 07, today at 18:13

    Get in there 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. Ugly test but who cares .. that’s a win in one of the toughest rugby environments .. well done to all northern hemisphere sides , about time

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 18:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by EHUM90, today at 18:13

    We won er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 18:13

    Brilliant just brilliant, absolutely over the moon, throughly deserved. Stayed in the game til the end, took their chance perfectly. As for Anscombe and the conversion under pressure, what can I say. What a day for the Nh teams. 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 18:12

    Wales deserved that after last week.

    Benefits of having a strong referee.

    And Tommy Reffell class again.

    Great day for Northern hemisphere Rugby.

  • Comment posted by smudger, today at 18:12

    First win in South Africa in our history. We couldn’t win a line out and missed 3 penalties , AWJ yellow carded incorrectly and they couldn’t get over our white line. Reffell was MOTM and it’s not all doom and gloom in Welsh rugby. Under 20’s have some very talented boys so the future is bright.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 18:12

    That was a tough watch. A pretty turgid game, but we’ll take that win all day long. Pressure on Scotland to finish a NH clean sweep for the weekend…😉 Well done Wales!!

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 18:12

    Legendary

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 18:11

    Tidy

    Absolutely brilliant tbh, the players deserved that win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:11

    Well a win is a win but thousands of kids who watched that lot will be out now clamouring to find a soccer club for all round including the officials it was abysmal

    • Reply posted by The Red Knight, today at 18:14

      The Red Knight replied:
      It's not soccer it's FOOTBALL. We're not American.

  • Comment posted by joesurf, today at 18:11

    Fee-fi-fo-fum

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 18:11

    What a kick to win it.

    Pretty dismal game but a win is a win and this is a big one for Pivac and Wales.

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 18:11

    The referee and his assistant should apologise profusely to Alun Wyn Jones. They could not have “clearly” seen something that didn’t happen - ball came off green - and in giving a yellow that could have ended the contest dead, were even too arrogant to use the TV facilities available to check.

    • Reply posted by MickeyJohn, today at 18:14

      MickeyJohn replied:
      If you're going to card a player of his calibre, just check the footage first. Appalling decision that could have cost us the game.

  • Comment posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 18:11

    Good win. Left a fair few points out there from attacking set-piece that didn't work out. Special mention to young Wainwright.
    Onto next week.

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 18:11

    What a fantastic week for NH rugby - well played Ireland, well played England and now we’ll played Wales. Superb to get three wins!

  • Comment posted by keep your gin up, today at 18:11

    Not the best game but doubt my Welsh friends will care (and rightly so)

    • Reply posted by joesurf, today at 18:13

      joesurf replied:
      Definatly not the worst - that was earlier!

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 18:11

    Not a classic but that's a monkey off our backs!! And who knows next week! AWJ yellow ????? Really and what a kick from Anscombe

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport