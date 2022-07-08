Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

By Gareth Griffiths BBC Sport Wales in Bloemfontein

Summer Tour, Second Test: South Africa v Wales South Africa (3) 12 Pens: Pollard Wales (3) 13 Try: Adams Con: Anscombe Pens: Biggar, Anscombe

Wales made history by beating the Springboks in South Africa for the first time with a dramatic win in Bloemfontein.

Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe kicked a brilliant 79th-minute touchline conversion after Josh Adams scored the game's only try.

South Africa, with 14 changes, had appeared to be coasting to victory with four Handre Pollard penalties.

But there will now be a series decider in Cape Town next Saturday.

South Africa had promised to bury Wales in the series at Bloemfontein's ground which has been described as a graveyard for opposition sides.

Wales appeared to be dead and buried as they trailed 12-3, but battled back heroically and scored with their only real opportunity.

Anscombe, on for the injured Wales captain Dan Biggar, completed the task.

It was the defensive efforts of Dan Lydiate and most notably man-of-the-match Tommy Reffell who allowed Wales to stay in touch with the Springboks.

It was a disjointed performance from Wayne Pivac's side, but they will not care

More to follow.

South Africa: Gelant; Arendse, Kriel, Esterhuizen, Fassi; Pollard (capt) Henrikse; T du Toit, Dweba, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Orie, Coetzee, P-Steph du Toit, Roos,

Replacements: Marx, Mchunu, Koch, Nortje, Elstadt, Fourie, Williams, Willemse.

Wales: LWilliams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Cuthbert; Biggar (capt), Hardy; GThomas, Elias, Lewis, Rowlands,Lydiate, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Navidi, T Williams, Anscombe, Adams.

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia).