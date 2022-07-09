Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

'From the minute it left his boot it looked over' - Biggar hails Anscombe's winner

Summer Tour, Third Test: South Africa v Wales Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Wales captain Dan Biggar says he is desperate to figure in the series decider against South Africa in Cape Town.

Biggar was forced off with a shoulder injury in Saturday's 13-12 victory, with his replacement Gareth Anscombe slotting over the winning conversion.

"I will be desperate to be involved next Saturday," said Biggar.

"Hopefully, it is just a bang and nothing more. I am a bit sore, so we will see how it pulls up tomorrow."

As he reflected on Josh Adams' late try and Anscombe's extras, Biggar added: "The last two minutes made it a little bit better."

Northampton's Biggar (shoulder) and wing Alex Cuthbert (arm) both departed the action early as Wales dug deep to claim an unforgettable win before prop Dillon Lewis was forced off with an arm injury in the second half.

Biggar paid tribute to his history-making squad as he became the first captain to lead Wales to a victory over Springboks in South Africa.

Wales' first win against the Springboks on South African soil ended 58 years of hurt at the 12th attempt.

After suffering an agonising three-point defeat in last weekend's series opener, Wayne Pivac's team made no mistake at the second time of asking and set up a Cape Town decider next Saturday.

Adams' 78th-minute try was converted from the touchline by fellow replacement Anscombe - who went on for Biggar early in the second half - as Wales levelled the series.

"We have earned the right to enjoy this victory because it is a huge achievement," said Biggar.

"There have been some very, very good Wales teams to have come here and been sent packing. We are a really tight-knit group, and everyone deserves a pat on the back.

"I mentioned before the game in my speech [to the players] that it was an easy job to be captain of this team because we have got a great group of guys who will roll their sleeves up and work their socks off."

On Anscombe's match-winning strike, Biggar added: "It was absolute character from him.

"I thought he was excellent when he went on, and from the minute it left his boot it looked good, so huge bottle from him and a huge effort.

"I am really pleased for him because he has had a difficult couple of years with injury. I am really proud of him, and Sam Wainwright on debut against a front row full of World Cup winners; it was exceptional from him."