Lawes has taken over the England captaincy from Owen Farrell

Australia v England: Second Test Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and app

England captain Courtney Lawes says "patience" will be required while the side are "developing as a team".

Lawes will lead England in the second Test against Australia on Saturday as they try to level the series after a defeat in the opening game.

Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman will make their debuts in the game, while Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start.

Lawes said at this stage performance is a higher priority than the win.

"I'm taking nothing away from the win because we'd absolutely love to win, but developing as a team and taking us in the right direction is definitely at the forefront of our minds," he said.

A fourth change for the second Test in Brisbane will see Sam Underhill replace Tom Curry, who has been ruled out of the tour because of concussion.

"Just because we have a new team and a new strategy, and are trying to find our DNA as a team, because we've got so many new players doesn't mean that we don't feel like we're good enough to beat Australia. We certainly do," said Lawes.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure we win the series. But at the same time, yes, we've had the conversation that we're making these changes for a reason.

"We think it will open up our potential and we'll be a better team for it. Maybe not now, it's going to take time to get there and we are going to have patience.

"We are going to go through ups and downs, that's for sure. But as long as we're building towards an end product which is in the forefront of our minds, that is the main thing for us.

"Off the field we're as tight a team as I've ever been a part of in an England jersey. That is 100% genuine. Because of that we're all on the same page.

"We have full confidence that we're going to go out and win this weekend. But we also understand that we're going to make some mistakes, we're going to have to tweak some things, we're going to have to find some things out about ourselves and we're going to have to keep on improving week on week."