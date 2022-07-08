Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Helen Nelson, Megan Gaffney and Lisa Thomson (left-to-right) are in the Scotland squad for Birmingham 2022

Experienced internationals Lisa Thomson and Helen Nelson will co-captain Scotland on their sevens debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They are joined by Six Nations regulars Rachel McLachlan, Rhona Lloyd, Megan Gaffney and Chloe Rollie.

In the men's squad, former Edinburgh and Glasgow winger Lee Jones is selected for a fourth successive Games.

Alec Coombes, Robbie Fergusson and Ross McCann, who were at the Olympics last year, are also included.

Thomson also represented Team GB in Tokyo and she said: "I'm over the moon to be selected in the first Scotland women's sevens side at the Commonwealth Games.

"As a team, we want to inspire the next generation of rugby players and to have the chance to compete on the global stage gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our sport.

"It's always a privilege to pull on a Scotland jersey but to be a part of Team Scotland, alongside 17 other sports while being so close to home, it's extra special."

Scotland's men finished sixth in 2018 and 2010, while they lost at the quarter-final stage in 2014.

The women's event was introduced for the first time at Gold Coast 2018.

Scotland Sevens squads:

Men's: Jamie Farndale (captain), Alec Coombes, Ross McCann, Grant Hughes, Paddy Kelly, Kaleem Barreto, Robbie Fergusson, Matt Davidson, Harvey Elms, Lee Jones, Jordan Edmunds, Femi Sofolarin, Jacob Henry.

Women's: Rachel McLachlan, Emma Orr, Megan Gaffney, Eilidh Sinclair, Evie Gallagher, Lisa Thomson (co-captain), Helen Nelson (co-captain), Caity Mattinson, Chloe Rollie, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell, Liz Musgrove, Rhona Lloyd.