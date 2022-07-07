Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Isaac Miller (right) played in the Worcester Warriors side that beat his new club London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup final

London Irish have signed Isaac Miller from fellow Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

Hooker Miller joins the Exiles after spending four seasons at Sixways, where he made 50 appearances.

The 28-year-old is a former Scotland Under-20s and London Scottish player.

"Isaac has built up a wealth of experience in both the Premiership and Championship and I'm sure he will have a positive impact," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

Miller is the eighth addition to the Exiles squad as they look to improve upon last season's eighth-place finish in the Premiership.