London Irish: Isaac Miller joins from Worcester Warriors
London Irish have signed Isaac Miller from fellow Premiership side Worcester Warriors.
Hooker Miller joins the Exiles after spending four seasons at Sixways, where he made 50 appearances.
The 28-year-old is a former Scotland Under-20s and London Scottish player.
"Isaac has built up a wealth of experience in both the Premiership and Championship and I'm sure he will have a positive impact," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.
Miller is the eighth addition to the Exiles squad as they look to improve upon last season's eighth-place finish in the Premiership.