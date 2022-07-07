Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds won more games and got more league points than in any of their other Championship campaigns when they finished fourth last season

Jersey Reds' split from Jersey Rugby Football Club has gained formal approval from the Rugby Football Union.

The club announced in March that it planned to separate the Championship club's professional side from the amateur and community side of the club.

It means Jersey RFC's amateur side, formerly known as Jersey Athletic, will enter a side in the Counties One Hampshire league next season.

Jersey RFC's women will play in National 2 South East (South).

The island club first hired two professional players in 2006 and within six years had won promotion to the Championship with a fully-professional squad.

"This is a historic day for rugby in our Island," said Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan.,

"Both professional and amateur rugby have been given the opportunity to move to new levels and I'm sure both will take full advantage.

"My thanks go to the many people in Jersey and at the RFU who have worked tirelessly to get this over the line. I look forward to an exciting future for Jersey rugby."