Australia v England: 'Fans hoping Eddie Jones' positivity is not blind faith'

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

From the section Rugby Union

England coach Eddie Jones takes training in Australia
Eddie Jones has made three changes to his backline for Saturday's second Test against Australia
Australia v England: Second Test
Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and app

Before the first Test against Australia last Saturday, England boss Eddie Jones was in confident mood.

"We haven't had the opportunity to pick a side like this for a long time," he said buoyantly.

But despite being in a position to win the game against 14 men, England crashed to a 30-28 defeat after a second-half Wallaby onslaught - a fourth loss in six Test matches in 2022.

Jones has responded by ringing the changes in the backs for Saturday's must-win second Test in Brisbane.

Of the three rookies he has selected, Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman are debutants and Jack van Poortvliet has just a handful of Test rugby minutes from the bench.

All three are exciting players who have impressed at club level, but at the same time he is ripping up his backline, Jones has espoused the need for consistency - citing a lack of cohesion as a factor behind the side's regular final-quarter collapses.

"The more you play together, the more you create new habits, the more chance you have of working together under pressure," Jones told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"This is the classic case of a newish team finding their way."

England fans can be forgiven for feeling confused. The side has been stuck in a rut since the 2019 World Cup, and Jones has talked about "development" and a "new team" for much of the past three years.

New players have come, and gone. Experienced players have gone, then come again. The identity and style of the team is hard to pinpoint.

While Jones is desperate to develop Marcus Smith's partnership with Owen Farrell, they are very different players, with Smith part of a free-wheeling Harlequins outfit and Farrell running a more prosaic Saracens side.

In Perth, Smith's club-mate Danny Care started at scrum-half, but he now drops to the bench with Van Poortvliet coming in.

"It's hard for me to understand what they are trying to do, with Danny Care, Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell," former England player Chris Ashton told Rugby Union Weekly.

"It is in the middle, I think, in terms of style. Owen has an opposite style [to Care and Smith] as we saw from Saracens and Harlequins in the Premiership semi-final; they are polar opposites.

"So how do you just expect it all to work together? I don't know how."

Results have been consistently inconsistent. There are mitigating circumstances, according to Jones, with Covid and the Saracens salary cap scandal both contributing to the malaise.

"It's been a difficult period," he said.

"Saracens' relegation definitely affected the team quicker than I thought it would. I thought we would have a more sequential plan and transition to a new team, whereas we have had to be a bit more deliberate in making some more aggressive changes."

But when do supporters tire of the excuses? How long can poor performances be explained away as all part of the process leading up to the 2023 World Cup?

"I believe we are making good steps - and we will see that on Saturday," Jones said.

"For me, it is all part of the process. I was offered - and decided to take - this task on of rebuilding the team. I am enjoying the task, and I don't feel any additional pressure than I did when I coached the first game for England, or the second game, or the third, or the fourth.

"The pressure is always there. And if I didn't like the pressure I wouldn't be in the job."

Jones has been here before.

In 2018, his job was on the line after a poor Six Nations and two defeats in South Africa. England dogged out a 25-10 win in the third Test in Cape Town, and 16 months later they were in the World Cup final.

"We are one kick or one tackle or one pass away from being a very good side," said Jones. "That will come on Saturday."

Whether that is a realistic outlook or blind faith, England fans - and those in power at the Rugby Football Union - will be desperately hoping he is right.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by West, today at 18:40

    I support England no matter who is playing, just hope they put in a better performance ( and hopefully win) this week. Too much time spent on what EJ says . Good luck boys for the weekend.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:20

    EJ is the king of BS - he smirks and and winks like he has some secret knowledge

    Just none of the team have a clue what that is and Eng mostly look like old men who never really played together and if they can't outmuscle the opposition they haven't got a clue what to do

    And fewer and fewer teams are physically weaker these days - one day soon Georgia will beat Eng if they don't change

  • Comment posted by Show me the money, today at 18:18

    Hilarious 😆

  • Comment posted by played12, today at 18:15

    I think EJ suffers from the small man syndrome and makes a fuss to be heard. I also wonder what his real contribution is to Eng's success when it happens. Players win games albiet guided by the coaches whose real role in my view is to develop skills and fitness. Game plans only have limited relevance- how you react to what's in front of you is key. Not in EJ's play book.

  • Comment posted by God Bless Hungary, today at 18:06

    As an England fan, I'm 100% behind Eddie. With Johnson going and our country in turmoil, the last thing we need is a change of coach.

    • Reply posted by JohnB, today at 18:31

      JohnB replied:
      Politics has nothing to do it. The state of the country and a Westminster mess is totally irrelevant to a rugby match and who is coaching.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 18:03

    Here we go again; “sack Jones, drop Farrell”. Anybody out there with something positive to say?

    • Reply posted by simon ball, today at 18:22

      simon ball replied:
      Yep. Personally, I have no problem with Eddy experimenting. Got to try youth at some stage and why not against an expansive team like Oz?! Expecting another whirl wind try from Arundell we he comes on in the 2nd half!

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 18:01

    Either Farrell or Smith - not both. I would like to see Smith play without Farrell again, it was beginning to show promise in the Autumn, and now it has taken a couple of steps backwards.

  • Comment posted by hutcho16, today at 17:58

    The sooner EJ goes the better (awful coach)

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:50

    Jones knows England fans hang on to his every word. Hook line and sinker ever time, gotta give it to him, he’s got them totally captivated.

    • Reply posted by Bath Belgae, today at 18:24

      Bath Belgae replied:
      Maybe because he’s hasn’t lost to Italy as England coach.

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 17:48

    Well Boris is on his way, we can only hope!

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:46

    Good luck England!

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 17:46

    Marcus Smith has played with 9 different centre pairings in 11 test and something like 4 different scrum halves. It’s not a one man show of course but give your 10 a chance!

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 17:43

    With Uncle Eddie at the wheel, there’s only one way this team is going, and that’s backwards.

    • Reply posted by 4291, today at 17:53

      4291 replied:
      Eddie is that you? Downvoting!

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 17:42

    Surely this has to be a make or break game for Eddie?

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:52

      vvales replied:
      You’ve got to be joking, the players and English fans all love him.

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 17:39

    Jones needs to realise his team needs a reshuffle. Smith and Farrell limit one another when playing together and cramp each others style; we still have no specialist 7 or breakdown master (BEN EARL!!!);we have no centres who are effective; we have a front row which is constantly outmuscled; and we are playing Jonny Hill. What could possibly go wrong?

    • Reply posted by Quinsman, today at 18:04

      Quinsman replied:
      There were some encouraging moments last week and England lost by two points. Farrell missed a penalty kick he would normally have made so we could have one by one point. Australia are a good team playing at home. No disgrace to lose by two points. We should get behind the team as there is progress and we do have two decent 7’s and a decent front row. Hill is a good player. Tell us your 15

  • Comment posted by Gerry Atric, today at 17:37

    EJ has always been very positive before every England loss, so how is his opinion different this time?

