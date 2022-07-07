Close menu

Argentina v Scotland: Hamish Watson returns to earn 50th cap in second Test

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments9

Scotland were beaten 26-18 by Argentina in the first of three Tests
Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland
Venue: Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 20:10 BST
Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson is one of four changes to the Scotland pack for the second Test in Argentina and he will earn his 50th cap on Saturday.

Watson missed the first-Test defeat through injury but is recalled along with flanker Rory Darge, hooker Dave Cherry and lock Sam Skinner.

London Irish scrum-half Ben White replacing British & Irish Lion Ali Price is the only backline change.

Scotland lost the opener 26-18 and need to keep the series alive in Salta.

George Turner, Jonny Gray, Luke Crosbie, and Magnus Bradbury are the forwards to drop out of Scotland's starting XV from the first game against the Pumas.

Scotland are under pressure to reverse recent fortunes against leading teams, having lost four of their six Test matches against Tier One nations in 2022.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn continues at fly-half and Rory Hutchinson is once again at full-back, while London Irish winger Kyle Rowe could make his Scotland debut from the bench.

White will make his first international start at scrum-half on his sixth cap, having scored on his debut against England in the Six Nations.

Grant Gilchrist will lead the side again, being paired with new Edinburgh signing Skinner in the engine room.

Usual captain Stuart Hogg has been rested for the three-Test tour, along with fellow British & Irish Lions Finn Russell and Chris Harris, while Jamie Ritchie, Adam Hastings and Huw Jones are sidelined by injuries.

Scotland team: Hutchinson, Graham, Bennett, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, White; Schoeman, Cherry, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist (c), Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Sebastian, Cummings, Christie, Price, Thompson, Rowe.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy Macdonald, today at 13:51

    Oh dear! Just highlights the fact that we lack numbers when it comes to players of test standard.
    The 6 left at home or injured would all be first picks.
    Playing guys out of position doesn't help!
    Do we still trust in Gregor?

  • Comment posted by harry , today at 13:43

    Is it just me that thinks Kinghorn is a joke at Test match level.......

    • Reply posted by A Fine Disregard, today at 13:47

      A Fine Disregard replied:
      You're not alone!

  • Comment posted by Cal H, today at 13:43

    All the best as always!

    Need to find a way to get the wingers into the game enough this week.

    We lack a real gain line breaker in the pack, lack of 'badness' in there too IMO.

    Hutchinson, utter waste.

  • Comment posted by Happyface, today at 13:40

    You can shuffle a pack for as long as you want, but a duff pack is always a duff pack.

  • Comment posted by Dargie Bargie, today at 13:36

    Townsend needs to stop treating the Scottish team like his own personal little project. He is constantly trying to look for some magic formula that isn’t there. Hutch has been in better form at 12 than Johnson but Townsend sticks him at fullback and the BK at 10 experiment isn’t working. Another couple of losses and a poor autumn will see Scotland 10th in the WR. All under a deluded coach.

    • Reply posted by Henrys Ford, today at 13:40

      Henrys Ford replied:
      World rankings are irrelevant, they just provide crumbs of comfort for supporters who never see their team win silverware.

  • Comment posted by itsamrlee, today at 13:29

    Not playing Hutchinson at 12 is really starting to grate....

