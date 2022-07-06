Close menu

Australia v England: Uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman to start for Eddie Jones' side

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments7

England will give debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start for England, who lost the first Test 30-28.

"We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."

Wing Jonny May is not included as he recovers from Covid and, with flanker Tom Curry ruled out with concussion, Sam Underhill comes in at openside.

Underhill was not included in the squad for the opening match of the three-Test series.

"We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane," added Jones.

"This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:42

    The only consistency we get is that selection, tactics, style and game plan are all confused under EJ.
    He is either an idiot or a genius and it looks more like idiot every day.

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 07:39

    I thought Care looked good early on with the team playing quick ball but we do need new blood.
    A new Centre is needed and let’s hope out of form Fazza is rested.

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 07:38

    So arundel comes on for 5 mins changes the game completely yet you start another winger instead . Typical Eddie if your in form your not selected

    • Reply posted by macdid, today at 07:40

      macdid replied:
      Let’s remember it was a missed double tackle that let him run through. But he will have his day …

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 07:35

    Risky

  • Comment posted by brexitplus, today at 07:34

    These changes should have been made 2 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 07:34

    Still moving chairs around on the Titanic Eddie.

