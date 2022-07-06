Australia v England: Uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman to start for Eddie Jones' side
England will give debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.
Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start for England, who lost the first Test 30-28.
"We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team," said head coach Eddie Jones.
"There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."
Wing Jonny May is not included as he recovers from Covid and, with flanker Tom Curry ruled out with concussion, Sam Underhill comes in at openside.
Underhill was not included in the squad for the opening match of the three-Test series.
"We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane," added Jones.
"This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance."
Barring a couple of injury enforced absences England's pack is pretty much decided. The backline however is a different story.
With so many options in the back 3 and but limited resources in the centres it just feels like EJ is desperate to find options
14. Jack Nowell
13. Guy Porter
12. Owen Farrell
11. Tommy Freeman
10. Marcus Smith
9. Jack van Poortlviet
1. Ellis Genge
2. Jamie George
3. Will Stuart
4. Maro Itoje
5. Jonny Hill
6. Courtney Lawes (C)
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie 17. Mako Vunipola 18. Joe Heyes 19. Ollie Chessum 20. Lewis Ludlam 21. Jack Willis 22. Danny Care 23. Henry Arundell
