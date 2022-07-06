Close menu

Australia v England: Uncapped Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman to start for Eddie Jones' side

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments21

England will give debuts to centre Guy Porter and wing Tommy Freeman for the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start for England, who lost the first Test 30-28.

"We have decided to make changes in our back line, they were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."

Wing Jonny May is not included as he recovers from Covid and, with flanker Tom Curry ruled out with concussion, Sam Underhill comes in at openside.

Underhill was not included in the squad for the opening match of the three-Test series.

"We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane," added Jones.

"This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by CHAC, today at 07:56

    The fact is that England are missing key players for this tour and fringe/upcoming players are always grateful for opportunity to impress.

    Barring a couple of injury enforced absences England's pack is pretty much decided. The backline however is a different story.

    With so many options in the back 3 and but limited resources in the centres it just feels like EJ is desperate to find options

  • Comment posted by jonzo15a, today at 07:55

    Anyone else actually just bored of England? Sad, but after playing and watching the game all my life, I just find I don't care about the National team amd can't wait for the Prem to start.

  • Comment posted by Fez, today at 07:53

    15. Freddie Steward
    14. Jack Nowell
    13. Guy Porter
    12. Owen Farrell
    11. Tommy Freeman
    10. Marcus Smith
    9. Jack van Poortlviet
    1. Ellis Genge
    2. Jamie George
    3. Will Stuart
    4. Maro Itoje
    5. Jonny Hill
    6. Courtney Lawes (C)
    7. Sam Underhill
    8. Billy Vunipola
    16. Luke Cowan-Dickie 17. Mako Vunipola 18. Joe Heyes 19. Ollie Chessum 20. Lewis Ludlam 21. Jack Willis 22. Danny Care 23. Henry Arundell

  • Comment posted by Second rate second row, today at 07:52

    "There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take."

    You don't say?!

    The problem is that we won't, Eddie, because of your suffocating approach to team management. They could barely raise an attack against 14 men last week, because they're in fear of going off your very boring script.

    I was furious watching that rubbish last week!

  • Comment posted by Show me the money, today at 07:50

    England will get hammered

    • Reply posted by ChunnnGGee Kippa YoooSsshee QQQ, today at 07:53

      ChunnnGGee Kippa YoooSsshee QQQ replied:
      Here’s hoping

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 07:49

    Have to admit that I see that team as slightly weaker than last week; not a fan of the 6 2 bench as it's just a bit too risky for me. There are however positives in van Poortvliet starting and Willis back. Reckon we'll win, we should have last week though so fingers crossed.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 07:49

    Shame Quirke isn't fit because he would have been the spark needed last week for sure.

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 07:48

    3-0 to Australia

    • Reply posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 07:50

      Thegreatpoobar replied:
      Drop goal of penalty?

  • Comment posted by Stretch, today at 07:48

    “More comfortable at full back” states the Saints profile of Freeman. Another obvious selection on the wing by Eddie ‘more comfortable without contact lenses in’ Jones.

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 07:48

    Sure an ordinary Aussie side will be quaking.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 07:47

    Nothing like some youth to spark something.

    Would have been nice to see Arundell start, although Freeman & Porter are good in D.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 07:46

    Have clicked on this twice now. No sign of the team just more to follow....

    Perhaps we could have the full story uploaded when it's ready? Not drips and drabs

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 07:42

    The only consistency we get is that selection, tactics, style and game plan are all confused under EJ.
    He is either an idiot or a genius and it looks more like idiot every day.

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 07:39

    I thought Care looked good early on with the team playing quick ball but we do need new blood.
    A new Centre is needed and let’s hope out of form Fazza is rested.

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 07:38

    So arundel comes on for 5 mins changes the game completely yet you start another winger instead . Typical Eddie if your in form your not selected

    • Reply posted by macdid, today at 07:40

      macdid replied:
      Let’s remember it was a missed double tackle that let him run through. But he will have his day …

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 07:35

    Risky

  • Comment posted by brexitplus, today at 07:34

    These changes should have been made 2 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 07:34

    Still moving chairs around on the Titanic Eddie.

