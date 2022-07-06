Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle Falcons finished 12th in the Premiership in 2021-22

Newcastle Falcons have signed British Army three-quarter Vereimi Qorowale on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old Fijian has been playing for the Army sevens team while serving as a rifleman in 2nd Battalion The Rifles in Northern Ireland.

Qorowale, who can play at wing or centre, is the seventh player to join the Premiership side this summer.