Vereimi Qorowale: Newcastle Falcons sign three-quarter from British Army
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have signed British Army three-quarter Vereimi Qorowale on a two-year contract.
The 27-year-old Fijian has been playing for the Army sevens team while serving as a rifleman in 2nd Battalion The Rifles in Northern Ireland.
Qorowale, who can play at wing or centre, is the seventh player to join the Premiership side this summer.
"We feel he has a lot of potential and can give us something different," head coach Dave Walder said.