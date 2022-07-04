Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonny May has 69 England caps

England wing Jonny May is set to miss the second Test against Australia on Saturday as he recovers from Covid.

The 32-year-old tested positive in June before the first Test, which England lost 30-28.

May spent seven days in isolation and has yet to resume full training.

"It will be a graded return to full training for him. He's been back on his feet running, but he didn't join in with the team," defence coach Anthony Seibold said.

May's likely absence is a further selection challenge for head coach Eddie Jones, who is already without Tom Curry after the flanker withdrew from the squad because of concussion on Monday.

Curry, who plays for Sale Sharks, was replaced at half-time during the first contest last Saturday in Perth.

Australia have injury worries of their own in the build-up to Saturday's match. Fly-half Quade Cooper sustained a calf injury in the warm-up before last Saturday's match, with full-back Tom Banks breaking his arm during the contest and prop Allan Alaalatoa going off with a head injury.

Banks will not play a part in the rest of the tour and it has not been confirmed if Cooper and Alaalatoa will continue in the series.

The second Test will kick off on Saturday, 9 July at 10:55 BST and the final match is scheduled for the same time on 16 July.